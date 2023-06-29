Dutch farmers’ party calls for refugee cap as it soars in the polls

Ms Van der Plas has called for a cap of up to 100 asylum seekers per city council or regional authority - SEM VAN DER WAL/ANP/AFP via Getty Images

The Dutch farmers’ party has called for a cap on asylum seekers in the Netherlands as polls predicted it would challenge the prime minister’s party to become the country’s strongest political force in a general election.

The Farmers-Citizen Movement (BBB) came from nowhere to become the largest party in all 12 Dutch provinces in regional elections in March after a campaign dominated by large-scale tractor protests against compulsory farm buy-outs to hit EU climate change targets.

BBB leader Caroline Van der Plas, who founded the party in 2019 and is its sole MP called for a cap of between 50 to 100 asylum seekers per city council or regional authority, as she looked to consolidate her victory in a vote that became a referendum on prime minister Mark Rutte’s almost 13 years in office.

“We should start looking annually at how many genuine asylum seekers the Netherlands can reasonably cope with while maintaining a broad social base,” she added.

Ms Van der Plas also said people were sick of the crisis over reducing nitrogen emissions, which are caused by manure and fertiliser.

Asylum seekers campaign at the Immigration and Naturalisation Services in The Hague to draw attention to long waiting times - REMKO DE WAAL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Seven months of negotiations between farmers and the government of the world’s second-largest agricultural exporter, collapsed last week.

“I’m getting totally sick of it, we are driving people in the Netherlands crazy with this polarisation,” Ms Van der Plas, the former journalist and farmer’s daughter said during a parliamentary debate on Wednesday.

The BBB is convinced that the five-party coalition government led by Mr Rutte will collapse and trigger a general election before the end of the year.

But Mr Rutte, the longest-serving prime minister in Dutch history, and the other part leaders of the coalition have resisted the pressure to call an election before the March 2025 deadline.

According to general election polls published on Wednesday, the BBB would become the equal biggest party nationally with the VVD, which is led by the centre-Right Mr Rutte.

Ms Van der Plas, see here arriving to parliament in The Hague, is convinced the coalition government will collapse before the end of the year - Peter Boer/Bloomberg

It would then have to enter into a coalition with other parties to form a government, as is usual in Dutch politics. Other parties have shut the BBB out of local government coalition talks in the provinces of Utrecht and Brabant.

The Farmers Defence Force (FDF) has called for thousands of farmers to descend on The Hague on Thursday in what would be the biggest tractor protest since the March elections.

The FDF is a more extreme group than the BBB and has been accused of being responsible for violent clashes with the police and intimidation campaigns against Dutch politicians.

City authorities in the Hague said they had “no reason” to expect large numbers to turn up or “disorder”. The protest had not been notified to them, they said.