Dutch diplomat says new EU recovery fund proposal "step in right direction"
BRUSSELS, July 18 (Reuters) - A new proposal on the EU's coronavirus economic recovery fund is "a serious step in the right direction", a Dutch diplomat said after demands from The Netherlands left the EU struggling to narrow differences over the proposed mass stimulus.
"In the end this is a package and there are many more issues to solve. But the proposals on governance as put forward by (European Council President Charles) Michel is a serious step in the right direction. Many issues remain and whether we get there will depend on the next 24 hours," the diplomat said. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, Gabriela Baczynska)
Scroll to continue with content