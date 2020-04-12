Dutch coronavirus infections top 25,000, deaths rise to 2,737 deaths

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Netherlands has topped 25,000, health authorities said on Sunday, with the number of deaths rising by 94 to 2,737.

The Netherlands' National Institute for Health (RIVM) reported 1,188 new infections over the past 24 hours, taking the total to 25,587.

The rate of increase in infections and deaths has slowed for several days helped by social distancing measures.





(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; editing by Jason Neely)