Dutch climate minister: It feels like we're backtracking on Glasgow climate deal

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Dutch climate minister Rob Jetten said it felt like the COP27 summit was backtracking in some areas on the climate deal agreed in Glasgow last year, expressing unhappiness at the state of negotiations.

"I think everyone is not really happy about the progress that has been made over the night. Especially on mitigation, it's simply not good enough," Jetten told Reuters on the sidelines of the summit.

"We're still waiting for some texts, but it feels like we're backtracking on Glasgow and that will be unacceptable." (Reporting by Kate Abnett; Writing by William James; Editing by Dominic Evans)