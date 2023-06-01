Dutch car factory NedCar scraps 1,800 jobs as deal with BMW ends

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch car factory NedCar will cut 1,800 jobs this year as it struggles to replace its cancelled production deal with BMW, owner VDL Group said on Thursday.

The factory will scale back from two shifts per day to one in November, reducing total employment to 2,100 jobs from almost 4,000.

VDL said the reorganisation is the direct result of BMW's decision in 2020 to cancel its agreement with NedCar, of which it was the only user at the time.

VDL said it might have to cut more jobs when the agreement with BMW fully ends in March 2024, although it would try to reach production agreements with other car makers.

