Dutch Bros Coffee keeps growing in Kansas City area. Here’s where the next one will go

Dutch Bros Coffee is adding another location in the Kansas City area, this one in Grandview.

The address is 12115 Blue Ridge Blvd., in the Truman’s Marketplace shopping center off U.S. 71 highway.

“We’re hoping to open this fall,” said company spokesperson Madison Fahey.

Founded in Grants Pass, Oregon, in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Clark, Dutch Bros serves hot and cold coffees, teas, energy drinks and smoothies. It’s known for its drive-thru service and cheery baristas, known as “broistas.”

The company has been expanding rapidly since going public in 2021. There are now more than 700 locations in the U.S.

Dutch Bros has 10 locations up and running in the Kansas City area. In addition to the Grandview spot, two more are set to open later this year: one up north at 350 N.W. Barry Road and another at 16400 E. U.S. 40 highway. The company opened its first Kansas City area location, at The Legends, in 2021 and its first Missouri store in 2022.