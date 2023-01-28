Dusty Stromer leads way as Notre Dame turns back Sierra Canyon

Luca Evans
·4 min read
Los Angeles, CA - January 27: Sierra Canyon's Ashton Hardaway (24) loses handle of the ball.
Sierra Canyon's Ashton Hardaway, center, loses control of the ball between Sherman Oaks Notre Dame players Caleb Foster, left, and Dusty Stromer during the Knights' 66-62 win Friday night at Pauley Pavilion. (Kyusung Gong / For The Times)

Caleb Foster and Dusty Stromer walked out of the Pauley Pavilion tunnel side-by-side a couple of hours before tip-off, taking a moment to gaze out at the Bruins-blue swath of empty seats that would soon be filled with thousands. They smiled. Their eyes widened.

It was fitting. Four years ago, Stromer entered a program gutted by the transfer of star Ziaire Williams to Sierra Canyon, hope waning after a decade of mediocrity. But Sherman Oaks Notre Dame coach Matt Sargeant and his golden-haired freshman had a vision of building a program that could play with the best. That could attract talent. And in came Foster and Mercy Miller from Oak Hill (Virginia) before the season, forming a three-headed offensive monster with Stromer that promised to take the program to new heights.

And the grandest opportunity yet loomed Friday night: an ESPN-streamed showcase at Pauley Pavilion against none other than Sierra Canyon, the program that had drawn Williams.

“Now we’re here,” Sargeant said. “Now it’s time to win.”

And with the Trailblazers clawing back after a furious Knights start, senior Gonzaga commit Stromer took over in the third quarter of an eventual 66-62 win. First came a too-small, midrange jumper over Sierra Canyon’s Dylan Metoyer. Then a catch-and-fire three-pointer. Then another long-range bomb, Stromer strutting away and talking to Sierra Canyon’s bench, earning himself a technical foul as he narrowed his eyebrows and bellowed.

He hit another third-quarter three-pointer to finish with 11 points in the quarter. He scored 22 on the night. And with the third-quarter clock ticking away, Miller recovered a loose ball and elevated from the elbow as the buzzer sounded and a referee’s whistle blew, knocking in an and-one jumper that sent a shock wave through a crowd of close to 8,000 in Pauley Pavilion.

Notre Dame's Dusty Stromer (4) defends Sierra Canyon's Ashton Hardaway (24) on Jan. 27, 2023, at Pauley Pavilion.
Notre Dame's Dusty Stromer (4) defends Sierra Canyon's Ashton Hardaway (24) at Pauley Pavilion. Stromer scored 22 points in the Knights' win. (Kyusung Gong / For The Times)
Notre Dame's Caleb Foster (3) reacts after drawing a foul and scoring a basket against Sierra Canyon at Pauley Pavilion.
Notre Dame's Caleb Foster (3) reacts after he scored a basket and drew a foul against Sierra Canyon at Pauley Pavilion. (Kyusung Gong / For The Times)

In the midst of a sit-out period, Sierra Canyon senior leader Bronny James missed his fourth straight game while resting a knee injury. Junior Justin Pippen missed his second after being scratched from Wednesday’s game against Alemany because of back spasms. The Trailblazers sleepwalked to a 101-49 win over Alemany without them and junior Isaiah Elohim, who was also nursing a knee injury. But the message from coach Andre Chevalier was clear: If they played with that same lack of defensive intensity without James, they were in trouble.

And the Knights came out bombing, making six first-quarter three-pointers as Foster wormed his way out of traps to find open shooters. Sierra Canyon willed its way back after an early 10-point deficit thanks to heroics from Elohim, who returned to the game after his knee seemed to give out on a fast-break layup. With a left-handed finish late in the half, he cut the Trailblazers' deficit to two, spinning his hand and nodding his head as if to say, “Keep going!”

But in the third quarter, he crumpled again, this time staying down and grabbing at his ankle. It was the worst imaginable sight for Sierra Canyon, which doesn't have a timetable for James’ return.

The Trailblazers mounted a valiant fourth-quarter charge, answering the Knights at every turn. When Foster hung for an and-one finish, there was Osiris Nalls Jr. to hit a three-pointer to cut the lead to five. After another Foster layup, there was a three from senior Dylan Metoyer. And with time ticking to less than a minute, junior Noah Williams spun for a left-handed layup to cut Notre Dame’s lead to two points.

But the cherry on top came from not Stromer, not Foster, not Miller, but freshman Zach White, who buried a jumper to seal the score at 66-62 — and seal the win the Knights have been craving all year.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

