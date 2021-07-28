Dusty Hill Dies: ZZ Top Bassist Was 72

Dusty Hill, the longtime bassist for rock band ZZ Top, died today in his sleep at home in Houston, Texas. He was 72.

His death was announced by bandmates Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard.

More from Deadline

“We are saddened by the news today that our Compadre, Dusty Hill, has passed away in his sleep at home in Houston, TX,” the two wrote on the band’s Instagram page. “We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top’. We will forever be connected to that ‘Blues Shuffle in C.'” See the post below.

Hill had recently suffered a hip injury that prompted his departure from the band’s schedule of upcoming performances.

Long considered the rock band with the longest-tenured original lineup, ZZ Top was formed in 1969 in Houston, with Hill playing alongside guitarist Gibbons and drummer Beard. They went on to become one of rock’s best-loved trios, and bands, and had planned a sprawling 2021-22 tour of North America that was to include a Las Vegas residency.

MORE TO COME

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.