Dusty Baker was so proud as his son Darren got a hit on the first pitch he saw in his MLB debut

andrew joseph
·2 min read
The Nationals won't look back on Sunday's game against the Cubs with many fond memories, but a notable exception to that will live on in the Baker household.

Nearly 22 years after a young Darren Baker -- the son of then-Giants manager Dusty Baker -- was saved from a home-plate collision in the 2002 World Series, the now-25-year-old was back on a big-league diamond to make his own MLB debut.

And really, the moment had to be so cool for Dusty -- who was on hand to watch his son.

Darren made his first MLB appearance as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning. With the Nationals already down 13 runs, Darren went up there with the mindset to get his pitch and swing. And, well, he didn't have to wait long at all for that first MLB hit.

On the very first pitch he saw of his MLB career, Darren hit a hard grounder up the middle for a base hit.

In a lopsided game, there wasn't much to smile about for the Nationals. But that certainly changed with Dusty's reaction in the stands. That was one proud father.

Fans also loved that moment for the Baker family.

