Dusty Baker was so proud as his son Darren got a hit on the first pitch he saw in his MLB debut

.

The Nationals won't look back on Sunday's game against the Cubs with many fond memories, but a notable exception to that will live on in the Baker household.

Nearly 22 years after a young Darren Baker -- the son of then-Giants manager Dusty Baker -- was saved from a home-plate collision in the 2002 World Series, the now-25-year-old was back on a big-league diamond to make his own MLB debut.

And really, the moment had to be so cool for Dusty -- who was on hand to watch his son.

Darren made his first MLB appearance as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning. With the Nationals already down 13 runs, Darren went up there with the mindset to get his pitch and swing. And, well, he didn't have to wait long at all for that first MLB hit.

Darren Baker gets his first MLB hit on the first pitch he sees in the Bigs!



Proud father moment for Dusty Baker 🥹 pic.twitter.com/O0KrIHny3g — MLB (@MLB) September 1, 2024

On the very first pitch he saw of his MLB career, Darren hit a hard grounder up the middle for a base hit.

In a lopsided game, there wasn't much to smile about for the Nationals. But that certainly changed with Dusty's reaction in the stands. That was one proud father.

Fans also loved that moment for the Baker family.

This was how Twitter/X reacted

baseball is the BEST https://t.co/nBh61urBg1 — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) September 1, 2024

LOOK AT MANS https://t.co/XZuxTzgxG0 — Clinton Yates (@clintonyates) September 1, 2024

Congratulations Darren Baker!



Been watching him grind at AAA with the @RocRedWings the past two seasons, only a matter of time before he got his shot and he's making the most of it with Dad in the stands 🥲 https://t.co/ai8stC9X9D — Upstate Mets (@UpstateMets) September 1, 2024

This is even more American than mom & apple pie. 🇺🇸 🇺🇸

Dusty & wife Melissa high five after son Darren singles off first pitch he sees in the bigs. https://t.co/r2BG1gSKyw pic.twitter.com/SCbBI3KTLO — The Neighborhood Guy (@bellringerwins) September 1, 2024

Congrats @DarrenBaker_2. That was so cool! First of many! 2,999 to go https://t.co/a6lMMEnsCZ — F.P. Santangelo Sr (@FightinHydrant) September 1, 2024

Things you love to see, and things that make you feel old. https://t.co/7tPu61wEjx — Anthony (@_AACruz) September 1, 2024

More MLB!

The Mariners turned the weirdest double play after the Angels horribly botched the bunt on a squeeze play

Darren Baker, son of Dusty, called up to majors 22 years after his World Series bat boy moment

Braves' Michael Harris II came up with a truly jaw-dropping MLB catch of the year candidate

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Dusty Baker was so proud as his son Darren got a hit on the first pitch he saw in his MLB debut