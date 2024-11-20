Dustin Wolf solid as Flames hang on for 2-1 shootout win over Islanders

CALGARY — Despite an offence that's gone ice cold, the Calgary Flames remained red hot on Tuesday night, eking out another narrow victory.

Rookie goaltender Dustin Wolf made 28 saves and Rasmus Andersson scored the tying goal in the third period as Calgary escaped with a 2-1 win over the New York Islanders. The Flames now have points in six of their last seven games with four wins and two losses in extra time.

“Wolfie was unbelievable, especially at the start of the third,” said Andersson. “He saved us there.”

With the Islanders up 1-0 on Pierre Engvall's second-period goal, the visitors poured on the pressure to start to the third, but clutch stops from Wolf, including a close-in pad save off Bo Horvat, kept Calgary within striking distance.

Calgary tied it at 8:17 on Andersson's blast from the blue line on the power play.

“The turning point for me,” said Flames coach Ryan Huska. “We got some big saves from our goaltender that allowed us to get an opportunity in the power play, and they were able to capitalize on it, which is great for them.”

Since Calgary erupted for 16 goals over their first three games of the season, they've failed to score more than three times in every game since. Over that 16-game span dating back to mid-October, the Flames' 33 goals are tied with Utah for fewest in the NHL.

But thanks to 18 of those goals coming in the third period or overtime, Calgary's ability to scrape out two points repeatedly has Calgary (10-6-3) tied for second in the Pacific Division, one point back of the Vegas Golden Knights.

Part of the issue with the Flames' pop gun attack has been an anemic power play, which entered the game with two goals its last 37 attempts.

Calgary's 30th-ranked power play waited 47 minutes for its first and only opportunity with the extra man against the Islanders but when Scott Mayfield was whistled for tripping, they took advantage.

“We had guys willing to shoot the puck tonight,” said Huska, asked what was different. “It would have been nice to have a few more opportunities, but I'm happy that they were able to get something accomplished there. It's a big moment for us, we needed that goal.”

For a glimpse into how quiet the offence has been: Andersson's goal ended his seven-game pointless drought and was his first goal in 11 games. Yet the veteran defenceman remains the club's leading scorer with 12 points.

Meanwhile, Wolf continues to shine, improving to 7-2-1 in his first full NHL season.

“The tendency of our group so far this year has been the resiliency,” said Wolf, who is 4-0-1 in his last five starts. “Whether we have a good 40 minutes or 40 minutes maybe we don't like, we find a way in the last 20 minutes to get something together.”

In the shootout, Calgary got goals from Andrei Kuzmenko and Justin Kirkland while the Isles failed to score on their two attempts — Kyle Palmeiri and Horvat both denied by Wolf.

“We battled hard right to the end, as long as it took we were willing to do that and come out of it with two points,” said Kirkland. “Pretty happy with it.”

