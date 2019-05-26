Dustin Rhodes equates leaving WWE to making it out of prison

Dustin Rhodes, under the moniker Goldust, had multiple stints with World Wrestling Entertainment over the years.

So, how did it feel to face his brother, Cody Rhodes, in a thrilling, bloody match at All Extreme Wrestling's Double or Nothing event on Saturday night? Well, let's just say that Dustin didn't hold back on expressing his feelings about leaving WWE.

"I made it out of prison, and it feels good to know that there's a life outside of WWE," Dustin said to a pool of reporters following Double or Nothing. "It feels good, man. I mean, new life for everybody."





“I made it out of prison and it feels good” - @dustinrhodes on leaving WWE to join @AEWrestling . He also discusses taking on a role of mentoring the young talent on the roster. pic.twitter.com/7TkY0LUl0h — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) May 26, 2019





With AEW being the fresh air that he needed, the veteran wrestler also spoke about embracing social media and its importance within the pro-wrestling landscape.

"You have to adapt, you have to grow with anything, with every company," Dustin said. "With everything, you grow, and if you don't grow, you will sink. You'll fall."

Following the bloody war with his brother, Cody, who's also an executive vice president for AEW, Dustin took to his Twitter account and called it "the greatest night of my life."





I’m ok. God bless y’all and from my heart of hearts, the greatest night of my life. @AEWrestling #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/AZoZGZQCZ5 — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) May 26, 2019





He also spoke about being a mentor and passing down his vast knowledge and experience of the wrestling business to the younger generation at AEW.

"Yeah, I would love to do that if that opportunity arises," Dustin said.