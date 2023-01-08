Dustin Poirier unsure of appropriate Dana White punishment, but slapping wife ‘not a good look for sure’

Unlike some fighters and many fans, Dustin Poirier won’t justify hitting a woman.

The fan favorite UFC lightweight contender gave his thoughts to the unfortunate news of UFC president Dana White being involved in a public altercation with his wife in which he was seen slapping her after getting slapped himself. When asked about it in an interview with Bloody Elbow, Poirier made it clear he thinks hitting a woman is unacceptable.

“Dude, I’m not sure. I have no clue,” Poirier said when asked what should follow the incident. “You should never put your hands on a woman. I don’t know the repercussions that come along with somebody of his stature, running these businesses and doing something like that. I have no clue. It’s not a good look for sure.”

The video of the altercation surfaced Monday, but the incident caught on camera took place New Year’s Eve. Since, many fans and fighters, including UFC star Sean O’Malley, have justified White’s actions, saying he was hit first, and he was in his right to hit his wife back.

White didn’t try to defend his actions and said “there’s no excuse” and that he was embarrassed by the situation in an interview with TMZ.

ESPN, the UFC’s broadcasting partner, and Endeavor, the UFC’s parent company, have yet to issue any statement and have declined to comment on White’s actions almost a week after the incident.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie