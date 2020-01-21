Dustin Pedroia suffers 'significant setback' with his knee as comeback is derailed once again

Dustin Pedroia has played in nine games the past two seasons combined. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia has suffered a “significant setback” while rehabbing his left knee. The issue may prevent Pedroia from taking part in the early stages of spring training, according to Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe.

It’s yet another disappointing setback for Pedroia, who has struggled to stay healthy the past couple seasons due to knee issues. The 36-year-old Pedroia has played in just nine games over the past two seasons.

While Pedroia could attempt another comeback, it sounds like he’ll at least consider calling it quits. Abraham notes that Pedroia will meet with his family and the team to discuss his options. There’s at least a possibility his playing days are over.

If that’s the case, it would be a disappointing end for one of the best second baseman of his era. From 2007 to 2016, Pedroia was an excellent player. He hit .303/.368/.447 and made the All-Star team four times over that period. He also helped lead the Red Sox to two World Series titles.

Pedroia’s return would make for a great story, but the Red Sox aren’t depending on him this season. The team signed Jose Peraza in the offseason and has Michael Chavis, who came up as a second baseman.

Pedroia is still under contract for two more seasons. He’s owed $25 million through 2021.

