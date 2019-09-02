Dodgers phenom Dustin May struck in the head by line drive

The Los Angeles Dodgers had a brief scare in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks when rookie pitcher Dustin May was struck in the head by a line drive.

Arizona’s Jake Lamb turned on a low 1-1 sinker in the fourth inning, which came off his bat at 91.6 mph and hit the right side of the phenom’s head. May said that the ball grazed off the glove before hitting him, slowing it down, but the impact was still enough to send him to the ground.

Scary moment here, but thankfully Dustin May walked off on his own power after being hit in the head by a line drive.



D-backs tie the game on the play. pic.twitter.com/c8lLfKWsMP — FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) September 1, 2019

May lay on the ground for several minutes holding his head, and he was able to leave the field under his own power after attention from the athletic training staff, as lefty Adam Kolarek replaced him.

“When it hit me at first, it really just frightened me,” May said, via MLB.com. “And then when I was on the ground, it was like, ‘Well dang, I wish that wouldn’t have happened.’ Then I was like, I didn’t want to rush it in getting up because I’ve seen other people do that and it is a worse outcome.”

May, who turns 22 on Saturday, passed the concussion protocol after the game, and manager Dave Roberts said that the team will have to keep a close watch on him going forward. May said that he didn't feel any ill effects after the game, beyond the soreness of the contusion.

“Any time someone goes down to the ground like that, I don’t care who you’re playing, we’re not in this to hurt people, and I wish nothing but the best for that guy,” Lamb said. “Hopefully, he’s all right. That was a scary moment.”

In an awkward moment, play does not stop after a player is noticeably hurt, so two runs scored on the play when the ball landed in left field. However, the Diamondbacks did not score again, and the Dodgers went on to win in 11 innings on Joc Pederson's solo home run.

Dodgers rookie pitcher Dustin May was struck in the head by a line drive on Sunday. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Dustin May is one of the Dodgers’ top prospects

Any player getting struck in the head will be reason for panic, but the Dodgers had even more reason to be concerned, considering May is their top pitching prospect.

By almost any measure, May is among the best young players in baseball. FanGraphs has him as the third-best pitching prospect in baseball (No. 7 overall), while Baseball America ranks him 25th and MLB Pipeline has him 32nd.

May quickly rocketed up from Double-A to the majors this season and looks to crack the Dodgers’ playoff roster as a reliever. With a fastball that averages 95.6 mph, a devastating slider and iconic long, curly, red locks, May has the makings of a future star.

The Dodgers have the best record in the NL (89-50) by 4.5 games and have a magic number of 7 to clinch their division. And with promotions like May and fellow top-10 prospect Gavin Lux, they may only be stronger come playoffs.

