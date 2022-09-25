Dustin May heads to injured list in latest pitching setback for Dodgers

Jack Harris
·2 min read
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Dustin May throws to a San Francisco Giants.
Dustin May was put on the injured list by the Dodgers on Saturday, six starts after his return from Tommy John surgery. (Tony Avelar / Associated Press)

The Dodgers pitching staff has been dealt another major uncertainty as October nears.

Before Saturday’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals, right-hander Dustin May was put on the 15-day injured list because of low back tightness, a move that will prevent him from pitching in the regular season again and brings his postseason availability into question.

The team recalled right-hander Andre Jackson from triple-A Oklahoma City to replace May's spot on the 25-man roster.

According to a person with knowledge of the situation who wasn’t authorized to speak publicly, May has a muscle strain in his back. Because he has to spend at least 15 days on the injured list, he won’t be eligible to return in the regular season (the Dodgers’ final game is Oct. 5).

However, the person said, if the injury clears up in the next couple of weeks, May could be active for the team’s National League Division Series, which begins Oct. 11.

Still, May’s injury adds to the uncertainty facing the Dodgers pitching staff as the team tries to plan for the playoffs.

Even though he had a 4.50 ERA in six starts since coming back from Tommy John surgery last month, the hard-throwing 25-year-old was still expected to play a major role in the team’s playoff pitching plans, probably as a starter given he is still coming off reconstructive elbow surgery.

Saturday’s surprise news, however, sees him join Tony Gonsolin and Blake Treinen on the injured list — a trio of important arms whose status for the playoffs are all unclear.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

