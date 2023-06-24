Dustin Martin and Kalyn Ponga top Rich 100 list for AFL and NRL players

Photograph: Richard Wainwright/AAP

The biggest earners in Australia’s leading football codes have been revealed with Richmond Tigers’ Dustin Martin cementing his place at the top of the AFL Rich 100 list for the second consecutive year, while Newcastle Knights’ Kalyn Ponga has climbed to the top of the NRL ranks, ahead of last year’s leader, Nathan Cleary.

The Rich 100, compiled by Australia’s leading rugby league and Australian rules reporters, aided by senior sources in the NRL and AFL, aims to determine the value of the nation’s best AFL and NRL sporting stars, based on playing contracts.

The annual lists reveal a record number of players on $1m or more, with 22 names claimed to be earning a seven-figure salary this season. Overall, AFL players combine to earn more than their NRL compatriots with a total of $82m against $77m, with over 25% of the highest earners aged 25 or under.

Martin, 31, is contracted to Richmond until the end of 2024 for around $1.2m to $1.3m a season as part of a $9m deal, the biggest contract in Richmond history. At No 2 is Nat Fyfe, followed by Jeremy McGovern, Tim Kelly, Marcus Bontempelli, Clayton Oliver, Christian Petracca, Jeremy Cameron, Tom Lynch and Darcy Moore.

In the NRL, after a protracted bidding war, Ponga, 25, re-signed with Newcastle last year on a five-year $5m deal, committing to the Knights until 2027. Rounding out the top 10 is Cleary, Cameron Munster, Daly Cherry-Evans, Luke Brooks, Tom Trbojevic, Ben Hunt, James Tedesco, Addin Fonua-Blake and Mitchell Moses.

Two young guns in both codes were shock omissions. Collingwood Magpies young gun Nick Daicos missed the list, despite being the Brownlow Medal favourite. Broncos and Maroons standout Reece Walsh was a notable exclusion from the NRL list. But if the twinkle-toed fullback continues current State of Origin form, his value will rocket.

In the AFL, Carlton, Fremantle and Melbourne share top billing on the list with eight players in the 100. Lance ‘Buddy’ Franklin is among the big movers, dropping from fourth spot in 2022 to No 100, after coming to the end of his nine-year $10m contract with Sydney but opting for a one-year extension in 2023 on reduced terms.

Sydney Roosters has the highest representation on the NRL list with 10 players, further ammunition for its critics who joke that the Roosters don’t operate under a salary cap like other clubs but a “salary sombrero”. One of those 10 is 19-year-old Joseph Suaalii who is at 60th spot but will earn significantly more than Martin and Ponga when he links with rugby union on a $1.6m-a-season deal in 2025.