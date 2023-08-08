Dustin Lance Black trial: Oscar-winner ‘punched by BBC presenter after drink spilled in Soho nightclub’

(Getty Images)

Oscar-winning writer and director Dustin Lance Black was punched in the head by a BBC presenter after he threw a drink over her over her in a Soho nightclub fracas, a court has heard.

The 49-year-old, who is married to Olympic diver Tom Daley, faces an allegation that he assaulted BBC3 presenter and party planner Teddy Edwardes at the Freedom nightclub in Soho on August 18 last year.

Outlining the case, prosecutor Adrita Ahmed told Westminster magistrates court: “Essentially it’s an altercation in a nightclub.

“The Crown’s case is the defendant grabbed Ms Edwardes’ wrist and twisted it, and the drink has gone over her.

“Ms Edwardes has retaliated”, she added, revealing that the TV presenter received a caution in February over the incident for “going too far in self-defence”.

Black, a US filmmaker with Oscar-winning screenplay Milk in his back catalogue, denies the common assault charge and intends to argue that he acted to defend himself.

“There is an acceptance of going for the glass”, said defence barrister Helena Duong.

Teddy Edwardes arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court (PA)

“Mr Black describes Ms Edwardes effectively shouting at him and being aggressive.

“What the defence would say you can see on the CCTV is, immediately from the very beginning, Mr Black is trying to walk away.

“She turns to him and appears to reach out.

“There’s an exchange between them, in which she continues to be aggressive and shouting at him and he reacts to that.

“She makes a movement, gesticulating with her arms, which causes Mr Black to reach for the glass.”

The court heard Edwardes received a caution for pursuing Black after the drink has been spilled and punching him in the back of the head.

Before the trial, Black applied for the case to be stopped by Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring as an alleged abuse of process.

The court heard the tape of Edwardes’ police interview has been lost, and there is no transcript to show the questions she faced and her specific answers.

The prosecution also refused to disclose Mr Daley’s statement to Black ‘s legal team, claiming it was irrelevant as he did not see the drink being spilled.

But Judge Goldspring - after watching the CCTV footage - ordered that it be released, saying the Olympian could have evidence to give on the build-up to the altercation, drinking that evening, and what had been said.

Daley can be clearly seen on the CCTV intervening in a 12.30am conversation between Black and Edwardes.

Black married Olympic champion diver Daley in 2017, and the couple have two sons together. Both Black and Edwardes are present at court today, in anticipation of a trial.

After his first court appearance in April, Black, who won an, said through a spokesperson that he “will respect the process, and in the meantime will continue to focus on being a loving father and husband.”

He denies common assault.