Dustin Johnson recognizes Gretzky effect at RBC Canadian Open

Dustin Johnson sure gets a lot of support from Canada. (Getty Images)

Being close with hockey legend Wayne Gretzky sure has its perks.

Using his competitive advantage north of the border, Dustin Johnson, who is engaged to Paulina Gretzky, the daughter of ‘The Great One,’ won the RBC Canadian Open this past weekend behind no shortage of fan support from the Canadian crowd.





Sure, it also helps that DJ is the top-ranked golfer in the world, and that probably had more to do with his victory than his relationship with the Gretzky’s, but there is no doubt that being part of the Royal family of Canada gave Johnson a bit of a boost at the tournament.

I mean, if this doesn’t get you some support in Canada I don’t know what will.





Prior to winning the Canadian Open in 2018, the world’s best golfer had finished second twice. His -23 under par was only two shots off the course record, which was set by Johnny Palmer in 1952.

Despite the United States providing 72 of 108 wins at the Canadian Open, Johnson was the first American to win since Brandt Snedeker in 2013.

More PGA coverage on Yahoo Sports:



