Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth miss cut at 2024 Masters. Tiger Woods advances

Multiple past champions — including Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth — missed the cut Friday in the 88th Masters.

The cut fell at 5-over-par 149, two strokes higher than 3-over par 147 a year ago.

Johnson, who set the tournament record at 20-under-par 268 in 2020, struggled in Friday’s windy conditions. He tied for 85th in the 89-player field with rounds of 78 and 79 for 13-over-par 157.

Meanwhile, five-time champion Tiger Woods established the tournament record by making the cut for the 24th straight time. He shot 73-72—145. He had shared the previous standard with Gary Player and Fred Couples.

Resuming play in the storm-delayed first round Friday morning, Johnson posted a bogey and two double-bogeys over his final five holes. Starting the second round almost immediately, he struggled to a 4-over 40 and made only one birdie in his 36 holes.

Spieth, the 2015 champion who owns a stellar Masters record, struggled to complete his first round Friday morning, posting a 7-over 79 that included a quadruple-bogey 9 on the par-5 15th hole. He posted a 74 in the second round and finished with a 9-over 153.

Other notables who will miss the weekend include Open champion Brian Harman (9-over 153), two-time champion Bubba Watson (10-over 154) and Sam Burns (9-over 153), the No. 22 player.

Defending champion Jon Rahm was 4-over par with two holes remaining. Rickie Fowler and Viktor Hovland were at 6-over par with holes still left to play.

The record for the lowest cut came in 2020, the tournament played in November due to the COVID outbreak, at even-par 144. The highest is 10-over-par 154 in 1982.

— This story will be updated.