Fowler latest to debut for Yankees as Austin returns to DL

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge celebrates with teammates in the dugout after scoring on a Tyler Austin sacrifice fly during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Monday, June 26, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

CHICAGO (AP) -- Injuries forced the New York Yankees to give another player his major league debut.

Dustin Fowler, a 22-year-old outfielder, was in the starting lineup for Thursday night's series finale at the Chicago White Sox, batting sixth and playing right. New York put first baseman Tyler Austin back on the disabled list with a hamstring injury.

Fowler hit .293 with 13 homers at 43 RBIs at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and was selected to play in the International League All-Star Game.

Miguel Andujar, another 22-year-old, made his big league debut on Wednesday and had three hits and four RBIs as the designated hitter in a 12-3 win. Andujar was optioned Thursday to Scranton so he can play third base regularly, according to Yankees manager Joe Girardi.

''He had a great day and it's hard to send him down'' Girardi said. ''We look at him as an everyday third baseman in the future.''

First baseman Tyler Austin, brought up Saturday to replace Chris Carter, was put on the 10-day disabled list what Girardi called a high grade right hamstring strain.

Austin broke his left ankle when he fouled off a pitch in February, played in the minor leagues from May 20 to June 23, joined the Yankees on Saturday and was 2 for 13 with a home run and two RBIs in four games. He joined outfielder Matt Holliday (viral illness), second baseman Starlin Castro (strained right hamstring), Aaron Hicks (strained right oblique), first baseman Greg Bird (bruised right ankle) on the DL along with pitchers CC Sabathia (strained left hamstring) and Adam Warren (right shoulder inflammation).

''He's going to be out awhile,'' Girardi said.

Carter, designated for assignment and assigned outright Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, was brought back to the big league roster and listed as a bench player. The first baseman hit 41 homers last season for Milwaukee but just eight in 57 games with New York while batting .204 with 70 strikeouts.

''Chris was going to go to Scranton, and I applaud him for that,'' Girardi said. ''He hasn't done anything in five days, but we'll try to get him going.''

Sabathia threw a bullpen session and said he is ready to be activated. Girardi wants to wait a couple of days to see how the 6-foot-6 left-hander feels before projecting his return to the rotation.

New York transferred Bird to the 60-day disabled list and designated outfielder Mason Williams for assignment. Bird went on the DL on May 2.

The Yankees had lost 11 of 15, but still led the AL East by .002 over second-place Boston.