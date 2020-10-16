'Saved By The Bell's' Dustin Diamond is not dead despite report

Saved By The Bell fans can rest assured that Dustin Diamond is not dead.

This week a story emerged claiming that the actor had died in a prison riot.

The story – which was on the Ringsssss website and had the headline “Saved By The Bell’s Dustin ‘Screech’ Diamond Killed In Prison Riot At Age 43”- started to do the rounds online, leading fans to believe the actor had passed away.

Some expressed their condolences on social media, with “RIP in peace Dustin Diamond” among the messages circulating.

However, according to a Reuters report, it seems the piece was just satirical and Diamond is alive and well.

The actor starred as Samuel ‘Screech’ Powers on the hit series from 1989 to1993.

He also appeared in the show’s spin-offs such as The College Years and Wedding In Las Vegas.

Diamond has previously been in jail – in 2014 he was sentenced to four months for his part in a stabbing during a Christmas Day altercation at a bar.

Saved By The Bell is set for the reboot treatment but it seems Diamond is not a part of the reunion.

“How can you have Saved By The Bell without Screech,” he told TMZ earlier this year.

“I think everyone should probably be thinking the same thing. In all seriousness, I think Screech would be dealing with parenthood and his kids... and realising ‘Was I ever this difficult?’”

