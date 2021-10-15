Dussehra 2021: From Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi, politicos take to Twitter to greet people on occasion

Leaders from across the political spectrum took to social media on Friday to extend Dussehra greetings to citizens.

Here's a look at some of them:

Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind took to Twitter to wish citizens on Dussehra. He wrote:

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to wish netizens. He tweeted:

Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah greeted citizens in Hindi. He wrote "Hearty congratulations to all the countrymen on Vijayadashmi. This festival of victory of justice, truth and virtue over injustice, lies and tyranny inspires everyone to renounce evil and walk on the path of humanity. May Lord Shri Ram bless everyone. Jai Shree Ram!":

Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also took to Twitter to extend his greetings. He wrote, "Warm wishes to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami."

Arvind Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi chief minister Arving Kejriwal wrote, Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of "Vijay Dashami" symbolising the victory of good over evil and truth over falsehood:

Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and wrote:

Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy greeted his state on "Dasara":

Dussehra is one of the major festivals celebrated by Hindus across the country. Also known as Vijaya Dashami, it is celebrated with fervor and excitement. According to Hindu scriptures, Dussehra marks the end of the nine days of Navratri, which began on 7 October this year. This special day signifies the victory of good over evil.

With inputs from agencies

