Dussehra 2021: From Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi, politicos take to Twitter to greet people on occasion
Leaders from across the political spectrum took to social media on Friday to extend Dussehra greetings to citizens.
Here's a look at some of them:
Ram Nath Kovind
President Ram Nath Kovind took to Twitter to wish citizens on Dussehra. He wrote:
¤µ¤¿¤¤¯¤¾ ¤¦¤¶¤®¥ ¤¥ ¤¶¥¤ ¤ ¤µ¤¸¤° ¤ª¤° ¤¸¤¥ ¤¦¥¤¶¤µ¤¾¤¸¤¿¤¯¥¤ ¤¥ ¤¹¤¾¤°¥¤¦¤¿¤ ¤¬¤§¤¾¤¥¤ ¤¦¤¶¤¹¤°¤¾, ¤¬¥¤°¤¾¤ ¤ª¤° ¤ ¤¥¤¤¾¤ ¤¥ ¤µ¤¿¤¤¯ ¤¤¾ ¤ª¥¤°¤¤¥¤ ¤¹¥¥¤ ¤¯¤¹ ¤¤¥¤¯¥¤¹¤¾¤° ¤¹¤®¥¤ ¤¨¥¤¤¤¿¤¤¤¤¾, ¤¤²¤¾¤ ¤"¤° ¤¸¤¦¤¾¤¤¾¤° ¤¥ ¤°¤¾¤¸¥¤¤¥ ¤ª¤° ¤¤²¤¨¥ ¤¥ ¤ª¥¤°¥¤°¤£¤¾ ¤¦¥¤¤¤¾ ¤¹¥¥¤ ¤®¥¤°¥ ¤¶¥¤¤¤¾¤®¤¨¤¾ ¤¹¥ ¤¤¿ ¤¯¤¹ ¤ª¤°¥¤µ ¤¦¥¤¶¤µ¤¾¤¸¤¿¤¯¥¤ ¤¥ ¤¥¤µ¤¨ ¤®¥¤ ¤¸¤®¥¤¦¥¤§¤¿ ¤µ ¤ª¥¤°¤¸¤¨¥¤¨¤¤¤¾ ¤¤¾ ¤¸¤¤¤¾¤° ¤¤°¥¥¤
" President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 15, 2021
Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to wish netizens. He tweeted:
¤µ¤¿¤¤¯¤¾¤¦¤¶¤®¥ ¤¥ ¤ª¤¾¤µ¤¨ ¤ ¤µ¤¸¤° ¤ª¤° ¤¤ª ¤¸¤¥ ¤¥ ¤ ¤¨¤¤¤ ¤¶¥¤¤¤¾¤®¤¨¤¾¤¤¥¤
Greetings to everyone on the special occasion of Vijaya Dashami.
" Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 15, 2021
Amit Shah
Home Minister Amit Shah greeted citizens in Hindi. He wrote "Hearty congratulations to all the countrymen on Vijayadashmi. This festival of victory of justice, truth and virtue over injustice, lies and tyranny inspires everyone to renounce evil and walk on the path of humanity. May Lord Shri Ram bless everyone. Jai Shree Ram!":
¤¸¤®¤¸¥¤¤ ¤¦¥¤¶¤µ¤¾¤¸¤¿¤¯¥¤ ¤¥ '¤µ¤¿¤¤¯¤¾¤¦¤¶¤®¥' ¤¥ ¤¹¤¾¤°¥¤¦¤¿¤ ¤¶¥¤¤¤¾¤®¤¨¤¾¤¤¥¤
¤ ¤§¤°¥¤®, ¤ ¤¨¥¤¯¤¾¤¯, ¤ ¤¸¤¤¥¤¯ ¤µ ¤ ¤¤¥¤¯¤¾¤¤¾¤° ¤ª¤° ¤§¤°¥¤®, ¤¨¥¤¯¤¾¤¯, ¤¸¤¤¥¤¯ ¤"¤° ¤¸¤¦¤¾¤¤¾¤° ¤¥ ¤¶¤¾¤¶¥¤µ¤¤ ¤¥¤¤ ¤¤¾ ¤¯¤¹ ¤ª¤°¥¤µ ¤¸¤¥ ¤¥ ¤ ¤ª¤¨¥ ¤ ¤¤¦¤° ¤¥ ¤¬¥¤°¤¾¤¤¯¥¤ ¤¥ ¤¤¥¤¯¤¾¤ - ¤¤° ¤®¤¾¤¨¤µ¤¤¤¾ ¤¥ ¤®¤¾¤°¥¤ - ¤ª¤° ¤¤²¤¨¥ ¤¥ ¤ª¥¤°¥¤°¤£¤¾ ¤¦¥¤¤¤¾ ¤¹¥¥¤
¤ª¥¤°¤¥ ¤¶¥¤°¥ ¤°¤¾¤® ¤¸¤¥ ¤¤¾ ¤¤²¥¤¯¤¾¤£ ¤¤°¥¤¥¤
¤¤¯ ¤¶¥¤°¥ ¤°¤¾¤®! pic.twitter.com/6Ql6TUX7Su
" Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 15, 2021
Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also took to Twitter to extend his greetings. He wrote, "Warm wishes to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami."
¤µ¤¿¤¤¯¤¾¤¦¤¶¤®¥ ¤¥ ¤ª¤¾¤µ¤¨ ¤ª¤°¥¤µ ¤¥ ¤¸¤®¤¸¥¤¤ ¤¦¥¤¶¤µ¤¾¤¸¤¿¤¯¥¤ ¤¥ ¤¹¤¾¤°¥¤¦¤¿¤ ¤¶¥¤¤¤¾¤®¤¨¤¾¤¤¥¤ pic.twitter.com/9UxMMPTtHL
" Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 15, 2021
Arvind Kejriwal
Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi chief minister Arving Kejriwal wrote, Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of "Vijay Dashami" symbolising the victory of good over evil and truth over falsehood:
¤¬¥¤°¤¾¤ ¤ª¤° ¤ ¤¥¤¤¾¤ ¤¥ ¤¤µ¤ ¤ ¤¸¤¤¥¤¯ ¤ª¤° ¤¸¤¤¥¤¯ ¤¥ ¤µ¤¿¤¤¯ ¤¥ ¤ª¥¤°¤¤¥¤ "¤µ¤¿¤¤¯ ¤¦¤¶¤®¥" ¤®¤¹¤¾¤ª¤°¥¤µ ¤¥ ¤¸¤¥ ¤¦¥¤¶¤µ¤¾¤¸¤¿¤¯¥¤ ¤¥ ¤¹¤¾¤°¥¤¦¤¿¤ ¤¶¥¤¤¤¾¤®¤¨¤¾¤¤¥¤
" Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 15, 2021
Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and wrote:
"¤¤¾¤¸¥ ¤°¤¾¤ ¤ª¥¤°¤¿¤¯ ¤ª¥¤°¤¤¾ ¤¦¥¤¤¾¤°¥ ¤¸¥ ¤¨¥¤ª ¤ ¤µ¤¸¤¿ ¤¨¤°¤ ¤ ¤§¤¿¤¤¾¤°¥¥¤"
¤¤¯ ¤¸¤¿¤¯¤¾ ¤°¤¾¤®!#VijayaDashami#Dussehrapic.twitter.com/UqWpoIg6bf
" Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 15, 2021
Jagan Mohan Reddy
Andhra Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy greeted his state on "Dasara":
°±°¡±°ª± °®°°°¿ °¸°¾°§°¿°°°¿°¨ °µ°¿°°¯°¾°¨°¿°°¿ °ª±°°°¤±° °¦°¸°°°¾. ° °®±°®°µ°¾°°°¿ °°¶±°¸±°¸±°²°¤± °°°¾°·±°±°° °ª±°°°°²°°¦°°°¿°± °¸°°² °¶±°°¾°²±, °µ°¿°°¯°¾°²± °°²° - °¾°²°¨°¿ °®°¨°¸±°«±°°±°¤°¿° - °¾ °±°°±°±°°± °µ°¿°°¯°¦°¶°®°¿ °¶±°°¾°°°¾°°±°·°²±. #HappyDussehra
" YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) October 15, 2021
Dussehra is one of the major festivals celebrated by Hindus across the country. Also known as Vijaya Dashami, it is celebrated with fervor and excitement. According to Hindu scriptures, Dussehra marks the end of the nine days of Navratri, which began on 7 October this year. This special day signifies the victory of good over evil.
With inputs from agencies
