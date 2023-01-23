Is Dusk Group Limited's (ASX:DSK) Stock's Recent Performance Being Led By Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Dusk Group's (ASX:DSK) stock is up by a considerable 17% over the past month. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Dusk Group's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Dusk Group is:

51% = AU$18m ÷ AU$36m (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every A$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of A$0.51.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Dusk Group's Earnings Growth And 51% ROE

To begin with, Dusk Group has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 21% the company's ROE is quite impressive. So, the substantial 34% net income growth seen by Dusk Group over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

As a next step, we compared Dusk Group's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 21%.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Dusk Group fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Dusk Group Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Dusk Group has a significant three-year median payout ratio of 67%, meaning the company only retains 33% of its income. This implies that the company has been able to achieve high earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

Along with seeing a growth in earnings, Dusk Group only recently started paying dividends. Its quite possible that the company was looking to impress its shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 73%. Still, forecasts suggest that Dusk Group's future ROE will drop to 36% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Dusk Group's performance. We are particularly impressed by the considerable earnings growth posted by the company, which was likely backed by its high ROE. While the company is paying out most of its earnings as dividends, it has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's probably a good sign. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

