Durr scores 26, No. 4 Louisville women top Wake Forest 89-52

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- Asia Durr knows sometimes it's possible to do too much when the shots aren't falling. So, while Louisville's leading scorer put in a little extra work leading into Sunday's game against Wake Forest, she also made sure she took a break.

That plan worked as Durr regained her shooting touch, scoring 26 points to lead the No. 4 Cardinals over the Demon Deacons 89-52.

After scoring 36 in a win over then-No. 2 Notre Dame on Jan. 11, Durr dipped over the next three games. The Atlantic Coast Conference's fourth-leading scorer totaled only 27 points and shot 26.3 percent in that span - she also had her streak of 59 games with a 3-pointer end.

When she wasn't in the gym, she was playing NBA2K to relax, and when she was wide awake in the middle of the night, she'd put on some spa music to get back to sleep.

''Things happen, you know,'' she said. ''There's so many games we play throughout the year. So, things like that are going to take place, but you know, I just try to stay up.''

Durr scored 20 points in the first half for the Cardinals on 6-for-8 shooting, including 3 of 5 from beyond the arc. She exited the game for good midway through the third quarter and played just 25 minutes.

Louisville coach Jeff Walz said he didn't say anything to Durr, and added that she had good looks in previous games that just didn't fall. On Sunday, Durr teammates did a good job of finding her when she was open a couple times early.

''She knocked them both down, and then, when you do that, that's confidence,'' Walz said. ''And that's what she had.''

At one point in the second quarter, the Cardinals (22-1, 8-1) made seven straight baskets to break away from the Demon Deacons (10-12, 2-7). Wake Forest lost its sixth in a row.

Durr ended that stretch with a 3-pointer. She was fouled on the play as she fell to the floor. Wake Forest coach Jen Hoover also drew a technical foul when she contested the call.