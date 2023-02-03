Durham's deputy chief charged with deceit under Police Service Act

The charge against Dean Bertrim is a violation of the police code of conduct and not a criminal one. The Durham Regional Police Services Board announced the charge in a news release Friday afternoon. (@846_Bertrim/Twitter - image credit)
Durham Region's deputy police chief has been charged with deceit under the Police Services Act as part of an investigation by Ontario's civilian police watchdog that began in 2019.

The charge against Dean Bertrim is a violation of the police code of conduct and not a criminal one..

The Durham Regional Police Services Board announced the charge in a news release Friday afternoon but did not elaborate on the nature of the offence.

The board says Bertrim has been given a notice of hearing in connection with the charge, but that no hearing date has been set as yet by the Ontario Civilian Police Commission.

The board said it is "essential that the community have confidence that police officers are held to the highest standards of ethical conduct."

Board cites Bertrim's 'exemplary leadership'

But, the board says, it supports Bertrim staying on as deputy police chief.

"On balance and consideration of these factors, and in light of Deputy Chief Bertrim's exemplary leadership over the last four years, the Board supports his continued functioning in his current role."

Neither the board nor the commission provided any further detail in their news releases Friday.

The commission launched an investigation into the Durham Region police service in 2019 after allegations of "corruption, criminality and serious misconduct", said Peter Brauti, the lawyer representing the complainants told CBC News at the time.

The province later appointed an administrator to oversee the force.

It's unclear if the charge against Bertrim is connected to that investigation.

At the time, then-police chief Paul Martin said he welcomed a fair and unbiased review of the complaints.

Later that year, in an interview with CBC Toronto, Martin fought back tears after what he called a "hateful" message was shared by former officers on a Facebook group called Durham Regional Police Friends.

Martin announced his resignation in July 2020, later saying the time was right to do so for himself and his family.

