Durham woman killed in weekend crash on Interstate 885

A Durham woman was killed in an single-vehicle crash on the interstate over the weekend, police reported.

Robin Lynett Williams, 43, was driving northbound on Interstate 885 near Ellis Road early Sunday morning.

Durham Police Department investigators responded shortly before 3 a.m.

They found evidence Williams ran off the road twice before hitting a ditch and flipping her 2010 Dodge Charger, according to a news release.

She was not wearing a seat belt, police said, and was partially thrown from the vehicle. EMS pronounced her dead at the scene.

Police have asked anyone with information about the fatal crash to contact investigators at 919-560-4935 ext. 29450.