Durham University accused of ‘cover-up’ over review of guest speakers

Catherine Lough
·5 min read
In December last year, students walked out of a dinner at South College during a speech by Rod Liddle (Chris Ison/PA) (PA Wire)
In December last year, students walked out of a dinner at South College during a speech by Rod Liddle (Chris Ison/PA) (PA Wire)

Durham University will undertake a review into its policies for inviting external speakers, following a row over a speech by Rod Liddle at a dinner last year.

Student protesters said the university is seeking a “systemic cover-up” of the controversy, arguing it has failed to support marginalised students throughout.

In December last year, students walked out of the dinner at South College during the columnist’s speech.

According to a report from student newspaper Palatinate, during his after-dinner speech Mr Liddle said that when it comes to gender, the left is against “science or pure facts”, adding: “A person with an X and a Y chromosome, that has a long, dangling penis, is scientifically a man, and that is pretty much, scientifically, the end of the story.”

We should ensure that as an educational institution we allow our students opportunities to openly debate so that ideas and views can be heard and contested respectfully

Durham University statement

At the time, South College principal Professor Tim Luckhurst was criticised for calling students “pathetic” for walking out, even though most were unaware that Mr Liddle would be speaking when they chose to attend.

Prof Luckhurst stepped back from his duties, but has since resumed them at the start of the academic term.

In January, the university refused to comment on the result of its investigation into the row, and would only say that it would be “inappropriate to comment on what remains a confidential and ongoing process”.

But on Thursday, Durham released a statement saying it will now review its processes for engaging with external speakers, adding that it does not intend “to exclude any speakers from our campus”.

Durham confirmed that it would not be publishing details of Prof Luckhurst’s involvement in the incident, but said that as a university it “must constantly strive to establish a culture which is underpinned by respect and by our values” and that this included “taking pride” in how ideas were discussed and debated, “including those that we may find challenging”.

“We should ensure that as an educational institution we allow our students opportunities to openly debate so that ideas and views can be heard and contested respectfully,” the statement added.

Tom Allen, master of Grey College, will now undertake a review of how “we engage external speakers for college-based events” but this will not lead to excluding speakers from the university.

“Rather, the focus will be on providing clarity as to how students and the wider college community are engaged, including the appropriateness of the forum for any speaker and ensuring appropriate information is provided in advance to attendees,” the university said.

To be honest, I'm really disappointed with the statement. It's frankly embarrassing

South College student Niall Hignett

Students said the university response smacks of a “systemic cover-up”.

South College student Niall Hignett, an organiser of protests on the issue during post-offer open days, told the PA news agency that the university had said it would deal with the matter “swiftly”.

“And what we’ve actually seen is delay, delay, delay,” he said.

“To be honest, I’m really disappointed with the statement. It’s frankly embarrassing.”

Mr Hignett said the issue was not about free speech, “it’s about student welfare and wellbeing – because the event wasn’t an academic setting; there was no room there for academic debate”.

He added that in the university’s statement, multiple references were made to freedom of speech.

Mr Hignett said: “Our main contention now is that Tim Luckhurst was shouting at students – he showed himself to be incredibly unprofessional.”

He said the review of the existing investigation was “a complete abdication of responsibility” and a “systemic cover-up”.

An apology from the university management, who provided the environment which allowed this event to occur, wouldn't go amiss

Sara L Uckelman, Durham University and College Union

In their statement, the university management had shown themselves to be “puppets of culture war proponents” while failing to support marginalised students, he added.

Students have planned protests on post-offer visit days on March 22 and 23.

Student ambassadors on the days have been advised to be “professional in your outlook when asked about the protests and any other issues”, adding: “Your personal opinion may have to be separated from your position as an employee.”

Sara L Uckelman, associate professor of philosophy at Durham, and equalities co-officer for Durham University and College Union, said the union “will certainly be continuing to press the Durham University management for a clear and unambiguous statement that the behaviour that was seen at the South College formal last December is unacceptable and will not be tolerated”.

“There is no way that the university can credibly claim that they are serious about providing an open and undiscriminating environment that is supportive of everyone – no matter class, gender, race, sex, or gender – if they do not unequivocally condemn this behaviour. It goes against everything that DUCU supports, including equality and the right to all students and employees to study and work free from harassment and abuse.”

She added that it was “not enough” for management to say they would make recommendations to the senate on how guest speakers were engaged for events.

“They must also say why no such policy existed before now, or – if one does – why it was not followed. It is also not enough for the management to say that they cannot comment on any individual consequences that may happen as a part of a disciplinary matter (which we of course recognise and accept); they must also say what positive steps they are going to do to provide redress to the students affected by the South College events. An apology from the university management, who provided the environment which allowed this event to occur, wouldn’t go amiss.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Team Sonnet dominates Team Scotiabank to win championship at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) exploded for a seven-goal third period against Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to claim a 10-2 victory in the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Madison Field of Oakville, Ont., scored a hat trick, while Jessie Eldridge and Victoria Bach each scored twice to help lift the Toronto club to its first title of the season on Sunday at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va.

  • Brian McKeever aims to have fun, win gold medals in last dance at Paralympics

    It's the last dance for one of the greatest Canadian Paralympians of all-time. Brian McKeever, the 42-year-old from Canmore, Alta., owns a national-record 18 medals at the Winter Paralympics. Fourteen of those are gold, after he won the long-distance event on Monday in China. Beijing 2022 represents his sixth and final Games. McKeever, a cross-country skier, will race at least three times in China, beginning with the long-distance classical technique event on Sunday at 9:35 p.m. ET. He's also an

  • If you don't think Auston Matthews is now Hart favourite, you're watching the wrong game

    Auston Matthews scored his 40th goal of the season in Toronto's win over Columbus, becoming only the second player in Maple Leaf’s history to record four 40-goal seasons. Matthews is now targeting Rick Vaive's franchise record for most goals in a season (54).&nbsp;

  • Twisted metal is becoming a live-action show

    The long-disappeared game Twisted metal is coming back and will be adapted to a live-action show!

  • Women athletes are redefining what 'strength' really means

    This is a column by Shireen Ahmed, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. As the month of March rolls around, I prepare to attend many events to celebrate International Women's Day. I like to celebrate women all the time, and the global community of women in sports also gets extra amplification and well-deserved attention. I also prepare to avoid the discussions from the "I'm just playing devil's advocate" dudebro types who ponder

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • FIFA lets foreign players, coaches leave Russian clubs until June

    FIFA intervened to allow foreign players and coaches based in Russia to leave their clubs on Monday, although only for the rest of the season. Clubs in other countries will be allowed to sign up to two players who had been at clubs in Russia or Ukraine outside of the normal transfer window periods. Ukraine's league has been suspended since war engulfed the country, and its players are also allowed to temporarily leave until June 30. FIFPRO and the organization representing the world's soccer lea

  • How Scottie Barnes took over vs. Spurs

    The Toronto Raptors were in tough against a stingy Spurs team through 24 minutes, but they really ramped it up in the second half, led by rookie Scottie Barnes. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Leafs' demons won't discriminate based on playoff opponent

    Unlike other NHL powerhouses, the Maple Leafs appear vulnerable to defeat against any opponent so where they finish in the standings may not ultimately be as important as exercising Toronto's postseason demons.&nbsp;

  • Flames-Avalanche is the West Final we deserve

    In a showcase of the conference's division leaders, the Avalanche and Flames put on quite the performance on Saturday night.

  • Jack Eichel felt like Sabres were 'toying' with him over surgery, captaincy

    Golden Knights star Jack Eichel spoke on his "messy" fallout with the Sabres ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Buffalo.

  • 5 interesting facts about Sao Paulo FC

    Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Fred VanVleet on return: 'Happy to be back doing what I love'

    The heart and sole of the Raptors returned to the lineup versus the Spurs after a five-game absence, dropping 26 points and looking like he didn't miss a beat. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Drama feels different in Toronto & Vancouver ahead of trade deadline

    Amidst rumours of the Leafs making a move for J.T. Miller, Canucks fans are split on whether their team should re-sign the star forward who turns 29 next week. It's never quiet in Toronto or Vancouver.&nbsp;

  • NHL leaders: Will they or won't they?

    As NHL Twitter comes alive to debate award nominations, Julian asks the Zone Time crew, 'Will they or won't they?' Can Auston Matthews break the 60 goal mark? Will Connor McDavid reach 120 points despite the Oilers struggles? And can the great ageing 8 score 50 goals this season?

  • Jared McCann signs 5-year extension with Kraken

    The Seattle Kraken will not move Jared McCann at the deadline, instead extending their partnership by five seasons.

  • Stingers lose 2nd straight to Cangrejeros at FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas

    The Edmonton Stingers' last two games away from home haven't gone to plan, losing by a combined 59 points to Puerto Rico's Cangrejeros. After falling 89-68 to the Cangrejeros in December, the Stingers followed it up with an even more lopsided defeat on Sunday night in Nicaragua, dropping the game 93-55 to their counterpart in Group A of the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA) competition. While the logo on the Edmonton jersey was the same for both losses, the names on the back were

  • Barry Rawlyk abruptly resigns as coach of U of S men's basketball team during playoff run

    The long-time coach of the University of Saskatchewan's men's basketball team has resigned — and no one is saying why. Barry Rawlyk took the top basketball job at the U of S in 2012. He's also general manager of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's Saskatchewan Rattlers. "When Huskie Athletics was made aware of the situation, Coach Rawlyk was put on administrative leave pending investigation," the university said in a statement sent to CBC. It did not clarify what it mean by "the situation." "