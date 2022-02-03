This Durham startup is trying to make Slack and Teams easier to use

If you’re working from home right now, chances are you’re using Slack or Teams to talk with colleagues.

Usage of the two communication platforms, owned by Salesforce and Microsoft respectively, has exploded during the pandemic. While coworkers are no longer a few steps away, Slack and Teams have made sure we are all just one click away.

More than 270 million people now use Teams every month, compared to just 32 million at the beginning of the pandemic. And while Slack no longer releases user counts, Salesforce said in November that the platform has outperformed expectations and made $230 million in the last quarter.

But the rise of those platforms has led to a cluttering of messages, a problem Adam Smith is hoping to solve with his startup Wrangle, a company he launched in Durham last year with former Automated Insights colleague Adam Long.

With hundreds of requests flying around on Slack and Teams every day, Smith said, there’s not a good way of tracking the progress of projects or daily tasks.

“Slack is great for messaging, but it’s really bad for operational stuff,” Smith said in a phone interview. “If you’re making a request in a busy channel, you can forget it. It’s just going to get lost.”

Smith said Wrangle can solve the issue of requests getting buried under an avalanche of messages. The company’s software creates automated checklists where employees can signal what steps have been completed and what is still left to be done, all within the communication platform they are using.

For instance, with the use of a simple key word on Slack, Wrangle can create a custom to-do list for a team, whether it’s for a new help desk ticket or plans to publish messages across different social media platforms.

So far, Wrangle’s software is only available as an app on Slack, but it is in the process of going live on Teams as well as a web app.

Some notable investors already are flocking to the company.

Last month, the company raised a pre-seed round of $2 million led by Bloomberg Beta, the investment arm of the financial data and media company Bloomberg and Eniac Ventures.

Wrangle also got backing from Liquid 2 Ventures, the investment firm of famed San Francisco 49ers quarterback Joe Montana, TDF Ventures as well as a host of local angel investors.

In a blog post, Lacey Wisdom, of Eniac Ventures, said that the pandemic has forced companies to embrace new workplace tools to deal with remote teams.

“However ... the proliferation of so many disparate tools has also severely complicated execution, resulting in information silos that make transparency and reporting difficult,” Wisdom wrote. “The friction created from having to toggle across different mediums of communication such as email, chat and CRM systems slows down workflows and negatively impacts efficiency.”

Wrangle, she said, helps eliminate some of that friction by keeping its workflow tools at the source of the request.

Up to this point, Wrangle has been run solely by Smith and Long. The new money will allow it to build out its team and add more products, Smith said.

Smith said around 800 organizations have tried Wrangle in the past year, and it has converted a couple dozen into paying customers so far, including AvantStay, a vacation rental startup. The company has a tiered pricing structure, including one that is free, a $25 per month pro plan and an enterprise level plan.

“It’s still early days,” Smith said, “but so far the traction has been pretty good.”

This story was produced with financial support from a coalition of partners led by Innovate Raleigh as part of an independent journalism fellowship program. The N&O maintains full editorial control of the work. Learn more; go to bit.ly/newsinnovate