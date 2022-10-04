Durham rapper ‘Lil Tony’ dragged from court during sentencing for 9-year-old’s murder

Virginia Bridges
·4 min read

A North Carolina rapper convicted in a gang-related killing of a 9-year-old boy was dragged out of a federal courtroom Tuesday by U.S. Marshals as he cursed at a prosecutor and said he didn’t do it.

“That (expletive) don’t know what the (expletive) she is talking about,” shouted Antonio “Lil Tony” Davenport, in yellow jail scrubs, handcuffed and shackled, as officers pulled him out of the U.S. Middle District courtroom in Greensboro.

As Davenport started his outburst, his mother yelled for him to stop and his grandmother yelled she knew he didn’t do it.

Meanwhile, emotions among the family members of Z’Yon Person, the 9-year-old Davenport was convicted of killing, were already high during the intense sentencing hearing. Discussions by the judge and others centered on what sentence would be appropriate for Davenport, but also on how to save Durham from a culture of violence.

“It’s eating Durham alive,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Joanna McFadden.

In July a jury found Davenport, 27, guilty of three federal murder, gun and racketeering charges related to the killing of Z’Yon in August 2019.

He faces two life sentences and plus another 10 years or more.

In March, Davenport’s two co-defendants pleaded guilty to similar charges under deals with prosecutors. Derrick Lamont Dixon, 27, and Dival Magwood, 24, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to engage in acts of racketeering and commission of a violent crime in aid of racketeering.

Prosecutors argued Davenport, Dixon and Magwood were members of the Braggtown-based Northside Eight Trey Gangster Crips.

The men opened fire on an SUV at the intersection of Leon and North Duke streets on Aug. 18, 2019, thinking it was occupied by the rival gang members who had jumped Davenport days earlier at The Streets at Southpoint mall.

Instead of gang rivals, the SUV was driven by Danyell Ragland who was taking her three children, along with her niece and nephew to Pelican’s Snoballs on the hot August evening.

Five bullets hit the SUV, and two went in the passenger side back-seat window.

One bullet pierced Ragland’s then 8-year-old son’s arm.

Another went straight through Z’Yon’s forehead. He died the next morning. The bullet that killed Z’Yon came from Dixon’s gun, according to court testimony.

Davenport was driving his maroon Honda Accord. Magwood was in the front seat, and Dixon was in the back. Magwood testified during Davenport’s trial that Davenport, who was driving, and Dixon, who was in the backseat, shot up the SUV. Magwood would have, he said, but he couldn’t get a good shot in the front passenger side seat.

On Tuesday, prosecutors, law enforcement, families members and others involved in the case filed into the federal courtroom for a 9:30 a.m. hearing.

Initially all three defendants were in the room as Z’Yon’s family described the despair they live with as they try to navigate life without the boy who loved to give hugs, play football and hang out with his cousin and siblings.

“You also took a piece of me,” said Z’Yon’s sister, who was referred to by initials during the hearing since she is a minor.

After Z’Yon’s mother and aunt testified, Judge William Olsteen asked them what actions he could take that could stop little boys joining gangs and picking up guns.

“I am not going to let Z’Yon Person die in vain,” Olsteen said.

Their answers centered on Davenport remaining in prison for the rest of his life. But Olsteen wanted more, he said.

“How do I fashion a sentence that protects these fine people in the community?” he said.

After Z’Yon’s family’s testimony, Dixon and Magwood left the room for Davenport’s sentencing hearing.

Dixon is scheduled to be sentenced later Tuesday. Magwood is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday morning.

Davenport’s outburst came as a prosecutor outlined a pattern of recklessness and a disregard for the safety of others.

McFadden said that in January 2019, about eight months before Z’Yon was killed, Davenport saw a rival gang member in line at a Cook Out restaurant drive-thru.

Davenport, who was alone, shot at the car, which followed him and created a shootout down Roxboro Road, according to prosecutors.

A 14-year-old girl in a Jeep was shot in the leg.

Afterward, Davenport painted his silver Honda Accord maroon. Davenport had the maroon Honda painted black after Z’Yon was killed, according to statements in court. Davenport’s attorneys raised questions about whether it was Davenport’s vehicle involved in the January shooting.

McFadden argued that Davenport gave into the culture of violence, picking up felonies and other charges starting when he was 15 years old.

Davenport went on to a life of carrying and brandishing guns, selling drugs and shooting at rivals. It was a life he lived and rapped about.

And even after he shot a 14-year-old, he continued the pattern that killed Z’Yon and would have killed others if key witnesses didn’t come forward, McFadden said.

“He would have not stopped,” McFadden said.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated after court resumes Tuesday afternoon.

Latest Stories

  • Shapovalov defeats Albot in straight sets to advance to Korea Open semifinals

    SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — Canada's Denis Shapovalov booked his ticket to the Korea Open semifinals after a 6-2, 6-2 win over Radu Albot on Thursday. The Richmond Hill, Ont., native fired six aces and broke on four of 10 opportunities in the victory. Shapovalov also won 88 per cent of first-serve points. Albot of Moldova did not have any break point chances and had only one ace in the match. The 23-year-old Shapovalov defeated Spain's Jaume Munar 7-5, 6-4 in the second round to advance to Thurs

  • Nick Robertson takes shot at Leafs top-six

    Toronto forward Nick Robertson has impressed during Leafs preseason, scoring multiple goals, and the 21-year-old is making his case for a role on a top-six line with John Tavares and William Nylander.

  • Toronto Blue Jays clinch post-season berth with Orioles' loss to Red Sox

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays locked up a playoff spot Thursday afternoon without taking the field, securing a berth when the Boston Red Sox defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-3. Canada's lone big-league team got the good news on an off-day ahead of Friday's series opener against the visiting Red Sox. With downtime valuable during the stretch drive, the team was expected to celebrate the accomplishment after the series opener against the Red Sox. It will be Toronto's first post-season appearance

  • NHL to use digital advertising on boards for 2022-23 season

    Every single 2022-23 NHL game will feature new digitally enhanced dasherboards as part of league's latest effort to boos ad-related revenue.

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • Senators goalie Cam Talbot out five-to-seven weeks with upper-body injury

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators will start the NHL season without goalie Cam Talbot after he suffered an upper-body injury. The team says Talbot, 35, will miss five-to-seven weeks due to the undisclosed ailment. Ottawa acquired the veteran netminder from the Wild for goalie Filip Gustavsson in July. Talbot spent last season in Minnesota, where he posted a 32-12-4 record with a 2.76 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. The Senators address their goaltending depth Monday, claiming Magnus

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin went looking for mushrooms to take mind off contract talks

    Rasmus Sandin found a unique way to distract himself this summer.

  • Vote: Would you rather Blue Jays play Mariners or Rays in Wild Card Series?

    The Blue Jays will be playing either the Mariners or Rays this weekend. Which would you prefer?

  • Donato scores in OT as Seattle Kraken edge Vancouver Canucks 4-3

    VANCOUVER — It wasn't a game that mattered in the standings, but head coach Bruce Boudreau was still disappointed in how his Vancouver Canucks let a third-period lead evaporate on Thursday. Coming into the final frame, the Canucks were up 3-1 on the visiting Seattle Kraken. Twenty minutes later, the game was tied, forcing overtime, where Ryan Donato scored to give the Kraken a 4-3 comeback win in the pre-season matchup. “That’s what we talked about in between periods, is winning teams protect th

  • Mathew Barzal inks 8-year deal with Islanders

    Star forward Mathew Barzal is staying on Long Island for the long haul, but he didn't come cheap.

  • Adams, B.C. Lions look to spark offence against Ottawa Redblacks

    VANCOUVER — Vernon Adams Jr. is hungry. While his first three games with the B.C. Lions have had ups and downs, the quarterback is missing an elusive milestone. "We have to be scoring touchdowns. Man, I haven't thrown a touchdown yet," Adams, who was traded to the Lions by the Montreal Alouettes at the end of August, said Thursday. "So I'm excited and I need that touchdown this week.” His next chance to find a teammate in the end zone will come Friday when the Lions (9-4) host the ailing Ottawa

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-acquire Darby Jr. from Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    WINNIPEG — Alden Darby Jr. is back with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The Bombers acquired Darby from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Tuesday for defensive end Cedric Wilcots II. This marks the second time in as many years Winnipeg has traded for Darby. The Bombers acquired him from Toronto on July 21, 2021 from Toronto. Darby appeared in 11 regular-season games with Winnipeg and helped the club win a second straight Grey Cup title. He signed with Hamilton in the off-season as a free agent. Darby had 23

  • How will off-ball Fred VanVleet impact his 2022-23 per game stats?

    The Toronto Raptors are shifting Fred VanVleet to a more off-ball role to tap into his catch and shoot jumper. Can he still be an All-Star? How will that impact his per game stats? Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni to discuss. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Raptors and Rico Hines are the perfect match

    Player development coach Rico Hines says it was a natural fit when the Raptors inquired about bringing his skills to Toronto. Hines says that Pascal Siakam is 'addicted to being great' and ranks the 28-year-old's mentality amongst the best in the game.

  • Frankie Lasagna back in the kitchen at Italian restaurant after viral baseball moment

    TORONTO — Of all the days for Frankie Lasagna's pizza cook to miss work, a sick day on Thursday was less than ideal. Lasagna was busy preparing for dinner service at his Toronto restaurant while juggling a steady stream of media requests throughout the day after his viral moment at Rogers Centre a night earlier. "I have to make pizzas today, which is not a problem, but it's just a lot more hectic (with) everything that happened last night," Lasagna said with a laugh when reached by phone. Video

  • Will OG Anunoby's role expand in the 2022-23 Raptors season?

    Raptors coach Nick Nurse has encouraged OG Anunoby to bring the ball up in transition and seek out more offence for himself. With that said, what kind of season can we expect from the 24-year old. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.