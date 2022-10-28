Durham police seek to identify man fatally hit by two cars near Duke University

The Durham Police Department is trying to identify a man who was hit by two cars near Duke University and died.

Around 7:24 p.m. Thursday, the man was first hit by a Toyota Rav4, an SUV, in the eastbound lane of Cameron Boulevard near Erwin Road, according to a news release.

He fell into the westbound lane, where he was hit by a Toyota Camry, the release stated..

There are no crosswalks near the collision location, according to police.

The area was shut down for a couple of hours as police investigated the crash.

ROAD CLOSURE:

Cameron Blvd. from Erwin Road to US 15-501 is closed in both directions as officers investigate a motor vehicle accident. Motorists are asked to avoid the area and seek an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/RXw6e0jgVu — DurhamPoliceNC (@TheDurhamPolice) October 28, 2022

The area runs between a part of Duke University’s campus near the Golf Club and the Integrative Medicine Center.

Police are still working to identify the person killed. All they said was he was a middle-age, Black man.

The preliminary investigation determined speed and impairment weren’t factors in the crash, the release stated.

Anyone who believes they have information about the crash is asked to contact Cpl. J. Bell at 919-560-4935, ext. 29411 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.