Durham police investigating fatal shooting near Hillsborough Road

An area of Durham was closed off Tuesday evening as police investigate a fatal shooting.

Officers responded to a shooting on the 3600 block of Hillsborough Road after 5 p.m. They found a man who was shot. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, Durham police said.

The shooting took place in a busy area near the intersection of Cole Mill Road, home to a Cookout, Domino’s Pizza and laundromat. A gray car was seen crashed in the parking lot of the laundromat with a door open.

Police are still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator L. Sprinkle at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29248 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

Reporter Mary Helen Moore contributed to this report.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.