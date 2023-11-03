Durham police chief, city defend response to freeway protest over Israel-Hamas war

Durham leaders defended the city’s response to protesters who blocked the Durham Freeway on Thursday, after state Republican leaders accused police of “coddling” the demonstrators.

About 200 protesters participating with a local chapter of Jewish Voice for Peace, a national Jewish anti-Zionist group, marched onto the freeway to call for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war, accusing Israel of carrying out war crimes against Palestine in retaliation for the Oct. 7 Hamas attack.

Police repeatedly warned the protesters of imminent arrests, but made no arrests and the protesters left the highway after about two hours around 7:30 p.m.

Berger says police made ’decision to coddle’

In a statement, Sen. Phil Berger, the Republican President Pro Tempore of the state senate, called the protesters “Hamas sympathizers”.

“Allowing protesters to take over a state highway and block people from picking up their children, going home to their families, or heading to work for hours is an abject failure of the most basic function of government — to provide for law and order,” Berger said in a statement Friday morning. “The Cooper administration and the City of Durham’s decision to coddle Hamas sympathizers at the expense of the daily lives and plans of hundreds of law-abiding citizens is a dereliction of their primary duty to North Carolinians.”

But Durham Police Chief Patrice Andrews said she stood “firmly behind our response to this complex and volatile situation” in a statement.

Andrews said their priority was to reroute traffic and manage commuters while other officers planned to reopen the highway.

“We were prepared to arrest any individuals that did not comply with our lawful orders,” the chief said. “We did not and will not prioritize haste over safety, and will always avoid taking haphazard or reckless action that would have placed officers, motorists, bystanders, and protestors in danger.”

‘Crowd control is a science,’ says mayor pro tem

Durham’s Mayor Pro Tem Mark-Anthony Middleton also praised police’s actions.

“Durham’s desirability as one of the best places to live in our country is not because of a lack of law and order,” Middleton told The News & Observer. “It is precisely because all of our constitutional guarantees are respected. Crowd control is a science that takes into account many variables. Our commanders on the ground made decisions based upon real time factors that prevented personal injury and property damage. If a riot had ensued then the conversation and questioning of leaders would be very different the morning after.”

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson called the protests “lawless disturbances” in a tweet on X on Friday morning.

“When I am governor, we will not tolerate protesters interfering with law-abiding citizens going about their daily lives,” Robinson tweeted. “The days of coddling lawlessness will be over. I’ll move swiftly to order highway patrol to use any and all resources at their disposal to quickly clear roadways of these extremist displays.”

This story will be updated. Please check back later for updates.