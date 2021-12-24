Durham police say this car was involved in a hit-and-run. Have you seen it?

Durham police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of a white sedan they say struck a pedestrian in a crosswalk and fled Wednesday night.

The crash occurred on West Club Boulevard between Watts and Dollar avenues at around 8:14 p.m., the Durham Police Department said in a news release Thursday.

A man was crossing the street in a marked crosswalk when he was struck by someone driving a white sedan, police said. They described the vehicle as a mid-2000s white Pontiac Grand Am, or a similar car.

After striking the man, the driver fled the scene traveling east on West Club Boulevard, police said.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Durham police say the driver of this car is suspected of hitting a man crossing W. Club Boulevard on Wednesday night, and fleeing the scene. Anyone with information about the driver’s whereabouts or current location of the car is asked to contact police or Durham Crimestoppers.

Thursday afternoon, police released a security camera image of the white sedan. It may have damage to its front bumper on the right side, as well as the windshield and hood, police said.

Anyone with information about the driver and sedan is asked to contact Investigator J. A. Bell of the department’s Traffic and Crash Team 919-560-4935 ext. 29411, or Durham Crimestoppers at 919-683-1200.

Crimestoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to felony arrests, and callers do not have to identify themselves.

