Police charge 2nd suspect with murder in killing of Durham man found dead in car trunk

A man wanted for killing a man whose body was found in the trunk of a car in southern Durham last year was taken into custody by authorities in Georgia.

Jamaree Green, 20, of Durham, was charged with first-degree murder and felony conspiracy in the 2022 death of 39-year-old Jivon Cherry, the Durham Police Department said in a news release.

Cherry was found fatally shot around 7:40 p.m. Sept. 13, 2022, in a car parked on Glenn Falls Drive near Research Triangle Park.

He was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol on Aug. 15 of this year on outstanding warrants obtained by Durham police in June.

Green was additionally charged with fleeing from a traffic stop and leading Georgia troopers on a high-speed chase.

He was transported from Georgia to the Durham County jail last Friday, and is being held without bail, police said in the release.

Sianne Wright, 23, was charged in this case last September, also with first-degree murder and felony conspiracy. She was jailed without bail.

It was the fourth homicide in the city in less than a week and came as reported gun violence was trending down.

Violent crime is trending down again this year in Durham, but homicides are up 9.4% over last year at this time and approaching the city’s possible record 50 homicides in 2021. There were 48 reported homicides in Durham as of Dec. 2.

Clearance rates for homicides as of September in Durham were 80%, compared to 62% in all of 2022, meaning police are making more arrests when people are killed, according to a recent crime briefing.

