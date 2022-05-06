Durham names new school after civil rights icon and pioneering educator

After months of consideration, the Durham school board agreed to name a new elementary school after two trailblazers.

The Durham Public Schools Board of Education voted unanimously to name the school Murray-Massenburg Elementary School after attorney and human rights activist the Rev. Dr. Pauli Murray and the first African American female principal in the Durham City School System, Betty Doretha Massenburg., according to a news release.

The school is scheduled to open in August 2023 at South Roxboro Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway in the Hope Valey Farms area, The News & Observer has previously reported.

Betty Massenburg

Murray, the first Black person to earn a law degree from Yale Law School, was a legal scholar, author, feminist, poet, Episcopal priest, labor organizer, and multiracial Black, and LBGBTQ community member.

“Her legal arguments and interpretation of the U.S. Constitution were winning strategies for public school desegregation, women’s rights in the workplace, and an extension of rights to LGBTQ+ people based on Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act,” the district news release stated.

Betty Doretha Massenburg was the first female African American school principal in Durham Public Schools.

Massenburg was the first Black female principal in Durham, leading Holloway Street Elementary in 1975.

“Her passion and commitment to teaching Durham students inspired not only the children, but also the community,” the release stated. “She was a proud career educator, business owner, motivational speaker, poet, author, and community servant leader.

Massenburg also taught at Crest Street and Fayetteville Street elementary schools; and, served as dean of girls and assistant principal at Rogers-Herr Middle School.