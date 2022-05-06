Durham names new school after civil rights icon and pioneering educator

Mark Schultz
·1 min read

After months of consideration, the Durham school board agreed to name a new elementary school after two trailblazers.

The Durham Public Schools Board of Education voted unanimously to name the school Murray-Massenburg Elementary School after attorney and human rights activist the Rev. Dr. Pauli Murray and the first African American female principal in the Durham City School System, Betty Doretha Massenburg., according to a news release.

The school is scheduled to open in August 2023 at South Roxboro Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway in the Hope Valey Farms area, The News & Observer has previously reported.

Betty Massenburg
Betty Massenburg

Murray, the first Black person to earn a law degree from Yale Law School, was a legal scholar, author, feminist, poet, Episcopal priest, labor organizer, and multiracial Black, and LBGBTQ community member.

“Her legal arguments and interpretation of the U.S. Constitution were winning strategies for public school desegregation, women’s rights in the workplace, and an extension of rights to LGBTQ+ people based on Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act,” the district news release stated.

Betty Doretha Massenburg was the first female African American school principal in Durham Public Schools.
Betty Doretha Massenburg was the first female African American school principal in Durham Public Schools.

Massenburg was the first Black female principal in Durham, leading Holloway Street Elementary in 1975.

“Her passion and commitment to teaching Durham students inspired not only the children, but also the community,” the release stated. “She was a proud career educator, business owner, motivational speaker, poet, author, and community servant leader.

Massenburg also taught at Crest Street and Fayetteville Street elementary schools; and, served as dean of girls and assistant principal at Rogers-Herr Middle School.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Toronto's Pan Am Sports Centre to host FINA Swimming World Cup in October

    Toronto will host the FINA Swimming World Cup for the first time in more than 20 years. The Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre will welcome the world's top swimmer in the second of the three-stop short-course swimming series Oct. 28-30. "After the challenges of the past two years, to bring some of the best swimmers from around the world to Canada will no doubt be a fantastic opportunity for our community, and for new fans to experience the excitement of world-class racing as well," said Swimming Canad

  • Nurse, Subban headline nominees for NHL's King Clancy Memorial Trophy

    NEW YORK — Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse and P.K. Subban of the New Jersey Devils are among the 32 NHL players up for this year's King Clancy Memorial Trophy. The award is handed out annually to the player who "best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.” One player is nominated from each of the league's 32 teams. The winner will get a US$25,000 donation to the charity of his choice and two runners-up w

  • Meet Pyotr Kochetkov, the Hurricanes' new goalie who loves to fight

    We have our first breakout star of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

  • Leafs hope to finally flip playoff script against battle-tested, back-to-back champs

    TORONTO — The message from the Maple Leafs — and to themselves — has been consistent all season. Head down, one foot in front of the other, don't look too far ahead. Learn from a painful past, but don't dwell too long on the rear-view mirror's ugly reality. Under the intense, never-ending spotlight of hockey's biggest market, and coupled with what could be a crushing weight of playoff baggage, it was the only way forward for a roster pockmarked by recent failures. As players set individual caree

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Maple Leafs vs. Lightning

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning.

  • Coyotes find glimmers of hope after rebuilding season

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes knew it would be a difficult season after jettisoning players and contracts for future draft picks. Goals were hard to come by, hard to stop at the other end and losses piled up, often in stretches of five or more in a row. The rebuilding led to one of the franchise's worst seasons since relocating from Winnipeg to the Valley of the Sun, but there were just enough bright spots to believe a solid foundation has been set for the future. “Obviously, it’s a

  • Did the Raptors' long, athletic player-type vision work?

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses what the franchise learned about their unique vision on the season, where tweaks need to be made and whether or not it is sustainable in today's NBA. Full availability is on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford suspended one game for boarding Tampa's Ross Colton

    TORONTO — Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford has been suspended one game for boarding following an incident in Toronto's playoff-opening win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. Clifford was assessed a major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct just seven minutes into Game 1 for a hit on Ross Colton. The Tampa forward was sent face-first into the glass, but escaped serious injury on the play. The NHL's department of player safety, which issued the suspension following a hearing with Clif

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Blues vs. Wild

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild.

  • Blue Jays edge Yankees 2-1 to end New York's 11-game win streak

    TORONTO — Matt Chapman homered and starter Yusei Kikuchi threw a season-high six innings as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated New York 2-1 on Wednesday night to end the Yankees' 11-game winning streak. Jordan Romano worked the ninth for his 12th save to help Toronto salvage the finale of the three-game series. The Blue Jays (16-10) have won 10 of their last 15 games. Joey Gallo hit a solo shot for New York's lone run. It was the Yankees' second loss in their last 15 games. New York, which leads the

  • Recent Calgary Flames additions bring long-haul playoff experience

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames topped up their playoff experience with the recent addition of four forwards who know what a long post-season feels like. The No. 1 team in the Pacific Division headed into the NHL playoffs and a first-round series against the Dallas Stars banking on that experience rubbing off on a lineup lacking in long-haul playoff seasoning. Blake Coleman, Trevor Lewis, Tyler Toffoli and Calle Jarnkrok, who all joined the Flames in the last 10 months, either won a Stanley Cup or

  • Canadian senior lacrosse leagues ask American pro league to relax player contracts

    Canada's two senior lacrosse leagues are asking a professional league based in the United States to loosen restrictions on its player contracts. A new provision in the Premier Lacrosse League's standard player contract states that a player competing in the American field lacrosse circuit may not engage in "non-PLL sponsored lacrosse, whether it's professional, semi-professional or recreational, indoor, or outdoor," during the season. The clause, obtained by The Canadian Press, states that this r

  • Reconciliation through sport inspires Indigenous-led bid to bring the 2030 Olympics, Paralympics to B.C.

    The Squamish word Chen Chen Stway means to hold each other and lift each other up. Tewanee Joseph said it also represents "the whole thrust" of Canada's Indigenous-led bid to bring the 2030 Olympics and Paralympics to B.C. Joseph, a member of the Squamish Nation, first heard the idea last summer at the ceremony where Marnie McBean, Canada's chef de mission for Tokyo 2020, was gifted the drum she carried everywhere at those Games. He was approached by Canadian Olympic Committee president Tricia S

  • Maple Leafs' special teams dominate in Game 1 rout of Lightning

    Special teams came to play for the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 1.

  • Espinal's RBI single backs stellar Gausman outing as Blue Jays top Astros 3-2

    TORONTO — It may only be the second month of the season, but Kevin Gausman felt like he had to put in a playoff-calibre performance Sunday. Gausman struck out 10 and allowed two runs over seven innings as the Toronto Blue Jays held off the Houston Astros 3-2 at Rogers Centre. The victory gave Toronto a 4-2 regular-season record over Houston, the defending American League champions. "Almost felt like a post-season game," said Gausman, who noted that the Astros' roster is largely unchanged from la

  • Kraken hope to build after disappointing inaugural campaign

    SEATTLE (AP) — For all the excitement and anticipation leading up to the first puck drop, the inaugural season for the Seattle Kraken ended up looking like nearly every other NHL expansion season from the past 30 years. The comparisons with the last expansion team, the Golden Knights, were inevitable and the high bar set by Vegas by winning the Western Conference in its first season almost ensured Seattle's first outing was going be disappointing at some level. Perhaps not this disappointing. Th

  • Devils shake-up: Assistant coaches Recchi, Nasreddine out

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils shook up their assistant coaching ranks Wednesday, firing Mark Recchi while not renewing the contract of Alain Nasreddine. General manager Tom Fitzgerald announced the decisions Wednesday, less than a week after New Jersey missed the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season and the ninth time in 10 years. Recchi was hired two years ago when Lindy Ruff was named the head coach. He played in the NHL for 22 years, winning three Stanley Cups, and was elect

  • Calgary turns to intimidating Flames winger Milan Lucic for traffic safety

    CALGARY — Milan Lucic is fine with his broad shoulders employed as a public safety message. As the Flames kicked off their first-round playoff series with the Dallas Stars this week, traffic signs popped up on Calgary's main thoroughfares reading "If you shoulder check, so will Lucic! Go Flames." Lucic, an intimidating six-foot-three, 230-pound winger who crunches opposing players into the boards, was tickled when he saw the signs posted on social media. "I actually didn't see it in person," Luc

  • North Carolina tops Kansas City, will play Washington in NWSL Challenge Cup final

    The North Carolina Courage downed hosts Kansas City Current 2-1 on Saturday to advance to the 2022 National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup final. Brazilian striker Debinha coverted a penalty kick to open the scoring in the 19th minute and grab her fifth goal of the tournament. Diana Ordonez doubled North Carolina's lead in the 36th minute before Kristen Hamilton got one back for Kansas City in the 79th minute. The Washington Spirit edged hosts OL Reign 9-8 in penalty shootout action in the

  • Grizzlies Brooks suspended one game for flagrant on Payton

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies star Dillon Brooks has been suspended for one game without pay by the NBA for making “unnecessary and excessive contact” that resulted in a fractured elbow for Golden State's Gary Payton II in Game 2 of the the Western Conference semifinals. The league announced the penalty Thursday, so Brooks must sit out Saturday's Game 3 with the series shifting to Chase Center in San Francisco tied at one game apiece. Payton was injured with 9:08 left in the first quart