Durham crash leaves one dead after Tesla goes airborne, lands on I-40, police say

A Friday crash left a man dead in Durham after his car went off the road and down an embankment, flipping over before landing on the interstate.

The Durham Police Department said the crash occurred just before 4:15 p.m. on Interstate 40, according to a news release.

Zack Wojenski, a 45-year-old Apex man, was heading east in his 2017 Tesla on Durham Chapel Hill Boulevard when his car struck the rear bumper of another car, police said.

Wojenski went off the road to the right, striking a guardrail, two traffic signs and a telephone pole, and then going airborne off the embankment above I-40 east, according to the news release.

His car proceeded to flip over as it fell down the embankment, landing back on its wheels on I-40, police said.

Wojenski died in the crash. The driver of the other car was not injured.

No charges have been filed, but I-40 was shut down for several hours Friday as police investigated.

The crash remains under investigation, and police have asked anyone with information to call investigators at (919) 560-4935, ext. 29447.