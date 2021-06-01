Durham County deputy on leave after DWI arrest in Raleigh

A Durham County detention officer has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested on charges of driving while impaired and carrying a concealed gun while consuming alcohol.

Raequan Dashawn McDaniel was placed on leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation, according to a Durham County Sheriff’s Office news release on Tuesday. McDaniel, 24, has worked for the Sheriff’s Office since 2019.

McDaniel, of Burlington, was arrested Sunday by a Raleigh police officer, according to Wake County jail information. The arrest occurred on or near Glenwood Avenue, the information states.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information is available.

Staff reporter Anna Johnson contributed to this report.