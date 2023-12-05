Who is running for local, state and national office in Durham in 2024? And one who’s not.

A new election season has begun, with dozens of offices on the ballot in Durham.

Voters will choose local leaders, state legislators and national officials in 2024.

The filing period opened Monday with incumbents filing for office, though we’ll keep track of all the candidates as they enter the races. The filing period runs through Dec. 15.

Here’s what’s at stake this election.

When is the election?

Here are key dates to know:

March 5 : Primary Day

Nov. 5: Election Day

What seats are open?

Durham has several seats on the ballot in 2024:

All five county commissioner seats

Four Durham Public Schools Board of Education seats

U.S. Congress, District 4 representative

All six members of the N.C. General Assembly representing Durham

Two judges

Register of deeds

Soil & Water Board supervisor

Who is retiring?

Durham County Commissioner Heidi Carter is retiring.

“I want to open up more space for a new generation of leaders,” Carter told The News & Observer, adding that she is looking forward to spending time with her three grandkids.

Carter has been in local elected office for two decades. She was on the Board of Education for 12 years before her two terms on the Board of County Commissioners.

Durham County commissioner Heidi Carter, pictured in 2019, is not pursuing reelection in 2024. She has spent two decades in elected office.

Who is running in Durham County’s local races?

All five seats on the Board of County Commissioners are up for election:

Incumbents Brenda Howerton and Wendy Jacobs have filed to run.

County chair Nida Allam and vice-chair Nimasheena Burns both said they are running but have yet to file.

North Carolina legislators must run every two years to keep their seats . All Durham’s state lawmakers hope to be re-elected.

Story continues

Two state Senate seats:

Incumbents Mike Woodard (District 2) and Natalie Murdock (District 20) have filed.

Four state House seats:

Incumbents Ray Jeffers (District 2), Vernetta Alston (District 29), Marcia Morey (District 30) and Zack Hawkins (District 31) have all filed.

Valerie Foushee, left, talks with Brenda Ford Harding in Durham, during the 2022 primary election.

Terms in the U.S. House of Representatives also last just two years.

Valerie Foushee is running for a second term representing North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District.

Four seats on the Board of Education are available:

Millicent Rogers represents District B and has filed.





Jessica Carda-Auten represents District 3 and has filed.

Alexandra Valladares holds the at-large seat. Jovonia Lewis represents District A. Neither has told The N&O if they will run again.

One District Court judge’s seat is up for election:

Kendra Montgomery-Blinn, who was appointed this year, is running for election.

One Superior Court judge’s seat is up for election:

Shamieka Rhinehart, first elected in 2016, has filed.

Two other local office are on the ballot.