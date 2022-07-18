Durham Bulls, Carolina Mudcats split their series headed into the All-Star break

As baseball teams across all levels hit their respective All-Star breaks, the Durham Bulls and Carolina Mudcats cruised into the mid-season recess with mixed results.

The Bulls (48-42) split their week long series against the Gwinnett Stripers (44-46), with each team earning three wins in Gwinnett. Durham’s pitchers closed out the series with a stellar outing, sitting down the first 21 hitters they faced in hurling seven innings of no-hit baseball.

But across the week, the Durham offense struggled to find a consistent groove.

In Game 1 of the six-game series, Durham handled Gwinnett in a 7-0 victory. Brandon Lowe had a productive day at the plate, pounding out three hits, scoring three runs, and adding an RBI. The pitching staff combined for nine shutout innings, nine strikeouts, and no walks against the Stripers.

Durham’s offense dried up in a 2-1 loss in Game 2. Ford Proctor hit his fifth home run of the season, and Miles Mastrobuoni added another hit, but those were the only two hits all night for the Bulls. They also left three runners on base. Durham pitcher Kevin Herget threw 5.2 innings, striking out four and allowing two runs.

Durham bounced back to win Game 3. The Bulls rallied in the eighth, scoring three runs. Mastrobuoni and Pinto continued their offensive tear with three hits apiece. Curtis Mead chipped in with two hits and two RBIs in the 5-3 win.

The Jekyll and Hyde offense continued in a 2-1 loss in Game 4. Durham’s offense produced eight hits, but couldn’t get in scoring position. Joe Wieland threw four innings of one-run baseball before handing the ball to the bullpen. Dusten Knight allowed the winning run in the bottom of the ninth to take the loss.

Durham dropped back-to-back games for the first time in the series in a 7-2 loss in Game 5. Jayden Murray allowed five runs and eight hits in 4.1 innings of work. Gwinnett’s pitching stifled Durham’s offense — the Bulls struck out 11 times.

The Bulls rebounded in the series finale with a dominant 4-0 performance. Durham’s pitchers allowed two hits and struck out eight. Tristan Gray slammed his 19th home run of the year to give the Bulls an early 2-0 lead at the top of the second inning. Jonathan Aranda’s 21st double of the year provided the insurance runs for Durham.

Heading into the break, Durham is tied for second in the International League East. After the break, they return home to face the Norfolk Tides (44-46) in a three-game series.

Carolina’s up-and-down season continues

The Mudcats (43-44) lost the opener of their six-game series with the Delmarva Shorebirds (29-57), 7-3. Carolina struggled to capitalize on scoring chances, going 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position. Miguel Segura and Jeferson Figueroa each allowed three runs in their multiple innings of work.

The Mudcats bounced back in Game 2 of the series, 1-0. Twenty-year-old pitcher Stiven Cruz had his way against the Shorebirds. Cruz struck out eight, allowing only one walk and no earned runs in six innings of work. Jeison Pena emerged from the pen to hurl three innings of scoreless baseball.

After pitching led the way in Game 2, the offense held its weight in Game 3’s 7-6 victory. The Mudcats combined for 12 hits in the contest. Oswal Leones knocked his second homer of the year during the bottom of the first inning. After a late rally by Delmarva, the Mudcats walked it off on a sac fly by Leones.

Delmarva controlled the game in a 6-2 win in Game 4. Carolina dominated, 10-2, in Game 5 before dropping the series finale, 10-4. Carolina is currently tied for fourth place in the Carolina League North. After the break, Carolinas host the Down East Wood Ducks (45-41) for a three-game tilt.