Durham board considering name change for Julie Payette Public School

The Durham District School Board (DDSB) says it's looking at renaming a public school named after former governor general Julie Payette after a blistering report found she presided over a toxic work environment.

In a statement to CBC Toronto on Thursday, the board said it will be considering a new name for Julie Payette Public School, located in Whitby, Ont., in the coming months.

"We will be discussing the recent news with the School Community Council to gather further input," the statement reads.

Julie Payette resigned as Governor General on Jan.21 following an independent workplace review that found serious issues at Rideau Hall that required immediate action, such as yelling, screaming and aggressive conduct.

Payette apologized for what she called the "tensions" at Rideau Hall in recent months, saying that everyone has "a right to a healthy and safe work environment."

The DDSB said it will also be considering updates to its school naming policy.