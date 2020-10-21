Durga Pujo 2020: Six Ways To Have Corona-Free Fun This Year

It’s that time of the year again, when we all wake up and sleep to the sound of dhaak. Now, the coronavirus is a reality so Pujo will be different this year. But, as Hero used to say (from the cheap fantasy series, not Uttam Kumar), "Bhakti hi shakti hai!"

So, we hope you have one notun jama for each day of the Pujo, because we at The Quint are here to tell you how to take puro pujor moja, without putting yourself at risk.

1) MATCHING MASKS

Now, I know we usually match our outfits with our accessories, but it's 2020 and the only accessory that matters this year is a face mask! So, please wear a face mask... but make it fashion!

Matching your face mask to your outfit is the way to go this pujo. It's good for your safety and also for some instant Insta likes. Na na, you can still wear your lipstick. Because ladies, we do makeup for ourselves.

2) ADD THE SANITIZER TO YOUR MAKEUP BAG

Speaking of makeup, don't forget to add the most sought-after product in times of COVID – the hand sanitizer.

Yes, add that to your makeup bag.

This Pujo, sanitizer is your new Gelusil. The forever companion.

Use it before the phuchka, after the biryani, in the middle of a drinking session… you get the drift!

But hey, also be careful while doing the aaroti – sanitizer and fire aren't the best of friends.

3) MAA CAN'T PUJO FROM HOME, BUT YOU CAN!

Face masks, hand sanitizer, gloves, social distancing... take all the precautions you need to while stepping out.

But, just FYI, there's an even better, safer option – Pujo from home!

Good news! Some pandals have decided to go virtual this year. Meaning no visitors allowed and everything will be streamed online. And yes, while sharodiya utsabs have been banned, they too are going online.

So, just like work from home, you can pujo from home as well.

4) HOME DRINKING > BAR DRINKING

What is a Pujo without alcohol? But just a reminder, maal ta baari te khele nesha beshi hoye (You get higher if you drink at home).

Instead of partying out, make this Pujo about partying in. Oly Pub e matlami ta porer bochor koro? Also, there you can only stay till 11:30 pm, whereas a house party can go on all night.

5) IF YOU’RE OUT, CALL THE ELDERLY

If you’re out nonetheless, maintain social distance, and also think about your dadu, dida, jetha, jethi etc, who are unable to take part in any sort of festivities this year.

Video call them and show them the streets, the people and the lights. Because no one deserves to be left out of the Pujo spirit.

6) WATCH THE QUINT!

And finally, we at The Quint are trying our best to ensure that we kill the corona-asur this Pujo by channeling every positive vibe we have.

All through Pujo, we will be celebrating #PujoPositivity and bringing to you, what you would have otherwise been able to see on your own. Watch this space, where we get you all things Pujo – from the pandals, to the khaabaar and some fashion!

Subho Pujo to all!

