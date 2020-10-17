Feeling Lonely During Festival Season? Experts Give Tips To Cope

Most of us have experienced loneliness around the festive and holiday season at some point in our lives, whether we were really alone during the festival or surrounded by family. And this year is likely to be no different, if not worse.

The Covid-19 pandemic, which turned our lives upside down, has affected our mental health in different ways. It will also impact the way we celebrate the upcoming festivals through the rest of the year. Durga Puja and Navratri are around the corner, followed by Diwali and Bhai Doojh. And then it will be the end of the year and time for Christmas and New Year.

While some of us are away from family and friends and unable to travel, others may be longing for a break from their families and the same four walls. Some are stuck in abusive homes, with little autonomy over their lives and decisions. Others may have experienced mental health concerns and feel worse during the noise and bustle of festivals. It’s tempting to disappear into our social media timelines, but the glossy photos and ad campaigns, interspersed with distressing snatches of news, may only provide temporary comfort.

“Mental health in general has been globally affected due to Covid. For those who cannot spend the holidays as they usually do with loved ones, or those of us who have experienced a Covid-related loss, things could feel more raw around this time,” said psychotherapist Arpita Bohra.

