Durell Robinson leads the way for UConn in 17-10 win over Rice

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Durell Robinson rushed for 132 yards, including a 68-yard touchdown, and UConn defeated Rice 17-10 on Saturday.

Robinson's third-quarter score gave the Huskies (5-3) their first points. They extended their lead in the fourth quarter on Cam Edwards' 4-yard TD run that came after Skyler Bell pulled down a 34-yard pass from Nick Evers at the Rice 9.

Chris Freeman made it 17-3 with a 30-yard field goal with 3:40 remaining but Rice (3-5) bounced back on Quinton Jackson's 100-yard kickoff return, the longest in school history and the first since 2012. But the Owls couldn't do anything after getting the ball back with 22 seconds left.

Rice, which led 3-0 at halftime, only had 178 yards offense and the two teams combined to convert only 5 of 32 third downs.

Robinson's yardage came on 15 carries. Evers was 9-of-24 passing for 128 yards and an interception.

Rice's Drew Devillier was 14 of 39 for 88 yards passing.

The Associated Press