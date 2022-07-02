Durban July: South Africa's most fashionable horse race returns

Punters arrive at Durban July horse racing event in Durban, South Africa, July 2, 2022.

Tens of thousands of people are expected in the coastal city of Durban this weekend for the annual Durban July, billed as Africa's biggest horse-racing event.

Models pose ahead of the fashion contest to begin at Durban July horse racing event, in Durban, South Africa, July 2, 2022.

But many are really there for the fashion and the glamour.

A model attends judging of the fashion contest at Durban July horse racing event, in Durban, South Africa, July 2, 2022

Saturday featured a fashion contest to show off the latest creations by local designers.

A model attends judging of the fashion contest at Durban July horse racing event, in Durban, South Africa, July 2, 2022

This year's event was keenly anticipated because it had been held behind closed doors for the past two years due to the Covid pandemic.

A model presents a creation by local designers during a fashion show at the 2022 editon of the Durban July horse race in Durban on July 2, 2022

Among the local celebrities attending was actress Jessica Nkosi.

South African actress and celebrity Jessica Nkosi poses for a photographer at the 2022 editon of the Durban July horse race in Durban on July 2, 2022.

Of course, some people were also there for the racing.

Groomers parade horses at the parade ring during the 2022 edition of the Durban July horse race in Durban, on July 2, 2022.

The event is also a chance to stimulate the local economy, which took a huge hit from both the devastating floods around Durban in April, and from the riots last year following the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma. Many punters were hoping to strike it rich with their bets at the Greyville Racecourse.

Punters queue to place their bets at the 2022 edition of the Durban July horse race in Durban, on July 2, 2022.

But for many, it is all about the fashion.

A couple walks as members of the public and models present creations by local designers during a fashion show at the 2022 editon of the Durban July horse race in Durban on July 2, 2022.

A model attends judging of the fashion contest at Durban July horse racing event, in Durban, South Africa, July 2, 2022

All photos subject to copyright