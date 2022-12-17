Durant and the Nets face the Pistons

·2 min read

Brooklyn Nets (18-12, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (8-23, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets visit the Detroit Pistons. Durant is seventh in the league averaging 29.9 points per game.

The Pistons are 3-14 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit allows the most points in the Eastern Conference, giving up 117.7 points and is allowing opponents to shoot 48.4%.

The Nets are 14-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn ranks eighth in the league in 3-point percentage, shooting 37.0% as a team from deep this season. Day'Ron Sharpe paces them shooting 75.0% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bojan Bogdanovic is shooting 49.9% and averaging 21.1 points for the Pistons. Jaden Ivey is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Royce O'Neale is shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Nets, while averaging nine points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists. Durant is shooting 58.6% and averaging 27.7 points over the past 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 3-7, averaging 113.5 points, 42.4 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.3 points per game.

Nets: 9-1, averaging 114.8 points, 41.5 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 52.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.5 points.

INJURIES:

Nets: Patty Mills: day to day (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

