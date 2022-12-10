Durant and the Nets face the Pacers

Brooklyn Nets (15-12, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (14-12, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Durant leads Brooklyn into a matchup with Indiana. He's fifth in the NBA averaging 30.0 points per game.

The Pacers are 10-4 against conference opponents. Indiana ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference with 46.8 points per game in the paint led by Myles Turner averaging 8.6.

The Nets are 11-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference with 32.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Durant averaging 6.3.

The two teams match up for the fourth time this season. The Pacers defeated the Nets 128-117 in their last matchup on Nov. 26. Buddy Hield led the Pacers with 26 points, and Durant led the Nets with 36 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Turner is averaging 17.7 points, eight rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Pacers. Hield is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Royce O'Neale is shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Nets, while averaging 9.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists. Durant is shooting 56.7% and averaging 29.1 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 4-6, averaging 112.6 points, 40.3 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 9.9 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.9 points per game.

Nets: 7-3, averaging 111.6 points, 39.0 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 7.4 blocks per game while shooting 52.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.7 points.

INJURIES:

Nets: Yuta Watanabe: out (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

