Durant to miss at least two weeks after spraining ankle prior to home debut with the Suns

Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant has been ruled out for at least two weeks after spraining his ankle during warm-ups ahead of his highly anticipated home debut.

Fans who came to Footprint Center on Wednesday to see Durant take on his former team the Oklahoma City Thunder were left disappointed as he was withdrawn minutes before tip-off.

It was originally called ankle soreness, but after an MRI on Thursday the team confirmed he had done some damage and will require time on the sideline to recover.

The two-time NBA Finals MVP had enjoyed a terrific start to his tenure in a Suns jersey, posting averages of 26.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists while shooting 69.0 per cent from the field, 53.8 per cent from deep and 88.2 per cent from the free throw line in three starts.

Phoenix currently occupies the Western Conference's fourth seed at 37-29, with a three-game buffer on the Golden State Warriors and the rest of the chasing pack.