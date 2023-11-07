Durant leads Phoenix against Chicago after 41-point showing

Phoenix Suns (3-4, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (3-5, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix faces the Chicago Bulls after Kevin Durant scored 41 points in the Suns' 120-106 win over the Detroit Pistons.

Chicago went 40-42 overall a season ago while going 22-19 at home. The Bulls averaged 113.1 points per game last season, 48.4 in the paint, 18.3 off of turnovers and 13.9 on fast breaks.

Phoenix finished 45-37 overall with a 17-24 record on the road last season. The Suns averaged 113.6 points per game last season, 17.2 from the free throw line and 36.6 from 3-point range.

INJURIES: Bulls: Lonzo Ball: out for season (knee).

Suns: Bradley Beal: day to day (back), Devin Booker: day to day (calf), Damion Lee: out (knee).

