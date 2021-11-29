Durant leads Brooklyn into matchup against New York

New York Knicks (11-9, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (14-6, first in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Durant leads Brooklyn into a matchup with New York. He leads the league scoring 28.6 points per game.

The Nets are 3-0 in division games. Brooklyn ranks last in the NBA scoring 38.8 points per game in the paint.

The Knicks are 3-1 against the rest of their division. New York ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference shooting 36.6% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Durant is averaging 28.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Nets. James Harden is averaging 21.9 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Julius Randle is scoring 19.2 points per game with 10.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists for the Knicks. Alec Burks is averaging 13.4 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 44.3% over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 7-3, averaging 112.8 points, 43.6 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.4 points per game.

Knicks: 5-5, averaging 100.0 points, 46.9 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.6 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Joe Harris: out (ankle), Kyrie Irving: out (not with team), Nicolas Claxton: out (illness), David Duke Jr.: day to day (hip).

Knicks: Derrick Rose: day to day (ankle), Taj Gibson: day to day (groin), Nerlens Noel: day to day (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press