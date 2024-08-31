Duran's actions are speaking louder than words

[Getty Images]

Jhon Duran is already proving patience is a virtue.

Few would have expected the striker to be at Aston Villa beyond the end of the transfer window after the summer saga with West Ham, where Villa rejected several offers.

But after a second match-winning goal this season the 20-year-old will be able to rightly say his actions are speaking louder than words.

Boss Unai Emery spoke about the forward's focus, amid the transfer talk, and made the point he has played a part in every game this season.

Duran is unlikely to dislodge Ollie Watkins as the frontline striker full time but he is making a serious case to earn a start.

That start would be just a fourth in the Premier League since joining from Chicago Fire in January 2023.

It underlines his frustration, and perhaps his desire, to join West Ham for more opportunities but his super-sub status will quickly change at Villa if he can keep delivering.